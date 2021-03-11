World Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030, Featuring Grifols Therapeutics, RHEACELL, Versantis and Martin Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute On Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like Albutein 5% (PE-A 5%) and Hepastem, other promising therapies market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current, and forecasted ACLF market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



Furthermore, the report also covers current acute-on-chronic liver failure treatment practice/algorithm, guidelines, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It also assesses the underlying potential of the market.



The market size of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest acute-on-chronic liver failure market size. Among EU5 countries, Germany, in 2017, had the largest market size with USD 17.93 million, while Italy had the smallest market size of USD 1.80 million.



Report Highlights:

In the coming years, the acute-on-chronic liver failure market scenario is expected to experience a positive shift across the 7MM due to a robust pipeline.

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II and Phase III), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Report Insights:

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Analysis

Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Key Questions



Market Insights:

What was the acute-on-chronic liver failure market share (%) distribution in 2017, and how it would look in 2030?

What would be the acute-on-chronic liver failure total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM, and which country will have the largest acute-on-chronic liver failure market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the acute-on-chronic liver failure market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the acute-on-chronic liver failure market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the acute-on-chronic liver failure market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of acute-on-chronic liver failure?

What is the historical acute-on-chronic liver failure patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK), and Japan ?

, EU5 ( , , , , UK), and ? What would be the forecasted patient pool of acute-on-chronic liver failure in seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK), and Japan ?

, EU5 ( , , , , UK), and ? What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to acute-on-chronic liver failure?

Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of acute-on-chronic liver failure during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for acute-on-chronic liver failure treatment, along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of acute-on-chronic liver failure in the USA , Europe , and Japan ?

, , and ? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of acute-on-chronic liver failure?

How many therapies are developed by each company for acute-on-chronic liver failure?

How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage and late stage of development for acute-on-chronic liver failure?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the acute-on-chronic liver failure therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for acute-on-chronic liver failure and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for acute-on-chronic liver failure?

What is the global historical and forecasted market of acute-on-chronic liver failure?

Companies Mentioned

Grifols Therapeutics

RHEACELL

Versantis

Martin Pharmaceuticals

