World Anticoagulants Market Outlook to 2026 by Drug Class, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anticoagulants Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anticoagulants market was valued at US$ 33,150.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global anticoagulants market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, attributable to the launch of drugs with lower side effects and higher efficacy, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally and higher adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) in North America and Europe.

The promising pipeline will further drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceutical is developing a novel antisense drug named IONIS- FXIRx that is designed to reduce the production of coagulation factor XI that plays a key role in the proliferation of clots. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials and claims to have positive results when tested in patients undergoing replacement to prevent venous thrombosis.

Espero Biopharma phase III candidate, a vitamin K antagonist named Tecarfarin claims of having fewer adverse effects and lesser drug-drug interaction as compared to warfarin. Thus, these promising drug candidates will drive the market in the latter stage of the forecast period.



In terms of application, the market is segmented into atrial fibrillation & heart attacks, strokes, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism. In 2017, atrial fibrillation (AF) & heart attacks held the largest share in the anticoagulants market owing to a large target population of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and growing incidence of heart attacks. According to a recent study in Britain, it is estimated that 1.4 million British people at high risk of strokes due to non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF).



AF prevalence is higher in North America and the Asia Pacific, thereby driving the market due to increased usage of anticoagulants. Deep vein thrombosis is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing cases and products specifically targeting DVT.



In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of over 48% in the global anticoagulants market. The increasing usage of NOACs in the region is the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Xarelto and Eliquis are the most prescribed drugs in the U.S. followed by warfarin. Structured approval policies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and efficient reimbursement scenario drive the market in North America.



The Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region owing to the high target population, lucrative opportunities for foreign players to invest in an ever-growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, a growing number of pharmaceutical players indulging in research & development of anticoagulants and growing health awareness will further drive the market.



The key players currently engaged in anticoagulants market include Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among others.



Key Market Movements

Promising pipeline for anticoagulants in North America and Europe to drive the market during the forecast period

and to drive the market during the forecast period Growing research and development by pharmaceutical players further boost market growth

The rising prevalence of a cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, DVT and coronary heart diseases

