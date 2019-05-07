World Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial plastics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial plastics market accounted for $28.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing application in medical and packaging industries, rising customer awareness about health-related diseases and infections are driving the market growth. However, price volatility and strict government regulations are restricting the market growth. In addition, development of textile industry will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Antimicrobial plastics are built to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria, algae, and fungi. The antimicrobial plastic is also known as polymeric biocides which have certain antimicrobial agents and additives like organic-metallic biocides and arseni-based oxybisphenox arsine (OBPA) are infused. Such plastics comprise antimicrobial polymers which augment its durability, transparency and hardness. Typically, antimicrobial polymers are produced by attaching or docking an active antimicrobial agent to a polymer backbone via an alkyl or acetyl linker. While antimicrobial polymers can enhance the productivity and selectivity of currently used antimicrobial agents, antimicrobial polymers reduce environmental hazards, since they are generally non-volatile and chemically stable.



Based on Application, medical and healthcare segment has acquired significant market growth during the forecast period. Rising income levels, increasing expenditure on health and improving lifestyles is driving the demand from the medical and healthcare application. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages in the medical and healthcare industry such as cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing population, growing antimicrobial plastic consumption and rapid urbanization.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Mentioned



Bayer Material Science AG

Lonza Group AG

Sanitized AG

BASF SE

Dowdupont

Polyone Corporation

King Plastic Corporation

Milliken Chemical

Biocote

PARX Plastics N.V.

Clariant AG

Microban International Ltd.

RTP Company

Porex Technologies

Americhem Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v0sdy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

