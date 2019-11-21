World Bakery Ingredients Market by Product Type, Application, End-use Sector & Region - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bakery ingredients market was worth US$ 13.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.
The increasing demand for convenience food products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the hectic schedules and changing dietary habits, there has been a rise in the consumption of bakery products across the globe. Furthermore, rising nutritional awareness among consumers and the availability of organic ingredients have further favored the market growth.
Fueled by the thriving tourism and hospitality industry, there is a growing product demand for bakery ingredients from various fast food restaurants, bakeries and hotels. Also, the rising trend of social gatherings, corporate parties and related special and festive occasions has led to an increased demand for cakes and pastries.
Other factors, including the use of attractive packaging and various product innovations, such as the development of emulsifiers that offer high-fat stability, water and oil holding capacity and longer shelf-life, are also contributing to the market growth.
Report Coverage
Market Breakup by Product Type
- Emulsifiers
- Leavening Agents
- Enzymes
- Baking Powder & Mixes
- Oils, Fats, and Shortenings
- Colors & Flavors
- Starch
- Others
Amongst these, baking powder and mixes are the most widely used ingredients.
Market Breakup by Application
- Breads
- Cookies & Biscuits
- Rolls & Pies
- Cakes & Pastries
- Others
Currently, most of the ingredients are used for producing bread.
Market Breakup by End-use Sector
- Industrial
- Foodservice
- Retail
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
On a regional basis, Europe represents the largest market for bakery ingredients as baked goods are considered staple food in the region. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the demand for wholegrain, additive-free, gluten-free and ancient grain products, which has enabled manufacturers to use different ingredients in the production process. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Sdzucker, AAK AB, Associated British Foods, Lesaffre, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion, IFFCO Ingredients Solution, Taura Natural Ingredients, Dawn Foods, Muntons, British Bakels, Lallemand, Novozymes, Taura Natural Ingredients, Puratos Group, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global bakery ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global bakery ingredients industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bakery ingredients industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bakery ingredients industry?
- What is the structure of the global bakery ingredients industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global bakery ingredients industry?
