World Biomaterials (Metallic, Ceramics, Natural, Polymer) Market Review 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2025
Jan 02, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomaterials Market by Type and by Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the biomaterials market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).
The study includes the drivers and restraints of the global biomaterials market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the global biomaterials market on a global level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the global biomaterials market. We have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new application launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.
The study provides a decisive view of the biomaterials market categorized into type, application, and region. The regional segmentation includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some major players of the global biomaterials market are DePuy Orthopaedics, Invibio, Dentsply International, Orthovita, Cam Bioceramics, Zimmer Biomet, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, AdvanSource Biomaterials, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Collagen Matrix, and Wright Medical Group.
Global Biomaterials Market: Segment Analysis
Type
- Metallic
- Ceramics
- Natural
- Polymer
Application
- Cardiovascular
- Ophthalmology
- Dental
- Orthopedic
- Wound Healing
- Tissue Engineering
- Plastic Surgery
- Neurology
- Others
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Population
- Growing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases
- Increasing Awareness About Biomaterial Implants
- Adoption of Advanced Technology
Restraints
- Stringent Procedures and Protocols in the Medical Field
- Inappropriate Medical Alterations in the Healthcare Sector
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Government Funding and Support
Company Profiles
- DePuy Orthopaedics
- Invibio
- Dentsply International
- Orthovita
- Cam Bioceramics
- Angiotech Pharmaceuticals
- AdvanSource Biomaterials
- Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
- Wright Medical Group
- Collagen Matrix
- Zimmer Biomet
