World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market 2020-2026 - Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Over 2019-2026

The world-building automation systems (BAS) market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2019-2026. The key factors for growth are energy efficiency requisites, energy conservation, and favourable government initiatives, rising energy prices, and strict building codes, aiding BAS systems adoption. Regulatory drivers will have a direct impact on the BAS market growth throughout the forecast period. Other drivers impacting the market are brownfield and greenfield opportunities for new and existing building stock and transformation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud impact on the building automation and building energy management markets.



Building across the globe account for nearly 40% of worldwide energy consumption and cumulatively emit high levels of carbon dioxide. Growth in population, increasing demand for building services, and improved comfort levels, together with a rise in time spent inside buildings, ensure that the upward trend in energy demand will continue. For this reason, energy efficiency in buildings is a prime objective for energy policy at the regional, national, and international levels. The building stock's energy-intensive nature is a prime motive supporting the development of smarter and more efficient building infrastructure, for which BAS is considered a prerequisite asset.



The market has been transitioning from traditional BAS systems with the core control and automation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to encompassing intelligent networking of all systems in buildings such as lighting, fire, access and safety, and facilities management. The main aim is to seamlessly integrate them into the overall building management and optimization. The main evolution is in buildings being smarter, interactive, and energy-efficient. Occupancy comfort is the main focus of building automation and energy management. Building automation has evolved as simple control of a complex system, with the convergence of IoT, AI, and intelligent buildings.



High demand for smart BAS systems, integrating operational technology (OT) control network with IT (IoT application), has been seen across countries in North America and Europe and Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and China. Emerging economies are expected to witness higher demand for these in the mid-to-long term.



The convergence of technologies will continue to change the dynamics of the BAS market by reducing operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimization of buildings.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the factors driving growth and the restraints inhibiting growth in the global BAS market?

Which are the application markets that are growing in each region? How long will they continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the growth opportunities, and where do they exist for market participants?

What are the different sales channels in the global BAS market and what are the factors impacting these channels?

What are the elements affecting the adoption of BAS in the regional markets during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Emerging Technology Roadmap

Evolution Towards Intelligent Solutions

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

BAS Communication Protocols

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total BAS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total BAS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total BAS Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Top 5 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Intelligent PaaS Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovation Scouting

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of Product Lines

Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart City Targets

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. North America Analysis

8. Europe Analysis

9. APAC Analysis

10. MEA Analysis

11. Latin America Analysis

12. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

13. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Partial List of Other Market Participants

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi8kau

