World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market 2020-2026 - Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Over 2019-2026
Jul 30, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world-building automation systems (BAS) market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2019-2026. The key factors for growth are energy efficiency requisites, energy conservation, and favourable government initiatives, rising energy prices, and strict building codes, aiding BAS systems adoption. Regulatory drivers will have a direct impact on the BAS market growth throughout the forecast period. Other drivers impacting the market are brownfield and greenfield opportunities for new and existing building stock and transformation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud impact on the building automation and building energy management markets.
Building across the globe account for nearly 40% of worldwide energy consumption and cumulatively emit high levels of carbon dioxide. Growth in population, increasing demand for building services, and improved comfort levels, together with a rise in time spent inside buildings, ensure that the upward trend in energy demand will continue. For this reason, energy efficiency in buildings is a prime objective for energy policy at the regional, national, and international levels. The building stock's energy-intensive nature is a prime motive supporting the development of smarter and more efficient building infrastructure, for which BAS is considered a prerequisite asset.
The market has been transitioning from traditional BAS systems with the core control and automation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to encompassing intelligent networking of all systems in buildings such as lighting, fire, access and safety, and facilities management. The main aim is to seamlessly integrate them into the overall building management and optimization. The main evolution is in buildings being smarter, interactive, and energy-efficient. Occupancy comfort is the main focus of building automation and energy management. Building automation has evolved as simple control of a complex system, with the convergence of IoT, AI, and intelligent buildings.
High demand for smart BAS systems, integrating operational technology (OT) control network with IT (IoT application), has been seen across countries in North America and Europe and Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and China. Emerging economies are expected to witness higher demand for these in the mid-to-long term.
The convergence of technologies will continue to change the dynamics of the BAS market by reducing operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimization of buildings.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the factors driving growth and the restraints inhibiting growth in the global BAS market?
- Which are the application markets that are growing in each region? How long will they continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the growth opportunities, and where do they exist for market participants?
- What are the different sales channels in the global BAS market and what are the factors impacting these channels?
- What are the elements affecting the adoption of BAS in the regional markets during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Emerging Technology Roadmap
- Evolution Towards Intelligent Solutions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- BAS Communication Protocols
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total BAS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total BAS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total BAS Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Intelligent PaaS Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovation Scouting
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of Product Lines
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart City Targets
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. North America Analysis
8. Europe Analysis
9. APAC Analysis
10. MEA Analysis
11. Latin America Analysis
12. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
13. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- Partial List of Other Market Participants
- List of Exhibits
