World Center Stack Display Industry Forecast to 2026 - Growing Demand for Gesture Control, Advanced Infotainment Systems, and Central Controls

The Global Center Stack Display Market is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for center stack displays is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years due to the growing demand for gesture control, advanced infotainment systems and central controls that are commonly used in passenger vehicles for luxury, safety, comfort and safety benefits.

In addition, rising customer demand for convenience features and in-vehicle comfort and an increasing emphasis in connected vehicles are accelerating market growth. Customers rely more on vehicles equipped with several electronic gadgets and in-vehicle technology.



For example, smartphones can be connected to the in-vehicle infotainment system. This integration of the smartphone interface with the in-vehicle infotainment system enables users to make calls using the in-vehicle touchscreen infotainment display. As a result, the ease and flexibility provided by the implementation of center stack systems is anticipated to accelerate market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Center Stack Display Market. Companies such as Visteon Corporation, Faurecia SA, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, and Magna International, Inc., Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Hyundai Motor Company, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc., Magna International, Inc., Faurecia SA, and Visteon Corporation.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



May-2020: Continental AG signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation, a company specialized in digital entertainment products. Following the agreement, Continental integrated Pioneer's entire infotainment subdomain into its high-performance computer for vehicle cockpits. This integration aimed to provide vehicle manufacturers with a much greater degree of flexibility regarding the development of cockpit systems.



Mar-2020: Continental launched the 3D display without special glasses for the Hyundai Genesis GV80. The display relies on an interior camera to detect the driver's line of sight. An internal camera has been deployed inside the cabin that detects the driver's line of sight and adjusts the 3D views to their precise head position.



Jan-2020: Visteon Corporation collaborated with Corning, a company specialized in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials & technologies. Following the collaboration, the latter company was aimed to start the mass production of its patented ColdForm technology for curved automotive display



Geographical Expansions



Apr-2020: Hyundai Mobis announced that it is opening a new technical center in India. The center is expected to develop and validate automotive software. The company aims to strengthen its research and development (R&D) activities in India, particularly software development for autonomous vehicles. The major focus on this center is expected to be on developing mostly automotive electronic parts, such as IVI applications, airbag control units (ACUs), electronic braking systems (MEB5), and the AUTOSAR platform.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Center Stack Display Market, by Display Technology

1.4.2 Global Center Stack Display Market, by Display Size

1.4.3 Global Center Stack Display Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Dec - 2020, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Center Stack Display Market by Display Technology

4.1 Global TFT LCD Center Stack Display Market by Region

4.2 Global OLED Center Stack Display Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Center Stack Display Market by Display Size

5.1 Global Upto 7-inch Center Stack Display Market by Region

5.2 Global More than 7-inch Center Stack Display Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Center Stack Display Market by Region

6.1 North America Center Stack Display Market

6.2 Europe Center Stack Display Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Center Stack Display Market

6.4 LAMEA Center Stack Display Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

7.2 Continental AG

7.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.4 Hyundai Motor Company

7.5 Panasonic Corporation

7.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

7.8 Magna International, Inc.

7.9 Faurecia SA

7.10 Visteon Corporation



