World Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market Outlook 2020-2024: Profiles of 25 Construction Equipment OEMs and their Telematic Offerings

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market is the third consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the market for OEM-provided construction equipment telematics systems.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on construction equipment sales and market shares.

Comprehensive overview of the construction equipment telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 25 construction equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2024.

The research has found that the global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems reached almost 3.4 million units in 2019. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 6.9 million units worldwide in 2024. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players. The North American market accounted for around 0.7 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2019. The European market is estimated to be slightly larger than the North American market. The Rest of World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.



This report answers the following questions:

Which are the main telematics systems offered by construction equipment manufacturers?

Which are the key construction equipment telematics applications?

What business models are used by OEMs offering telematics?

Which construction equipment manufacturers have developed their telematics offerings in-house?

Which OEM telematics offerings are powered by telematics partners?

How does the construction equipment OEM telematics market compare with other commercial telematics markets?

Are there regional variations on the global market for construction equipment telematics?

How will the construction equipment OEM telematics market evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Construction equipment telematics solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models



2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players

2.3.2 Telematics industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends



3 Company profiles

3.1 Caterpillar

3.2 CNH Industrial

3.3 Deere & Company

3.4 Doosan

3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery

3.6 Hyundai Construction Equipment

3.7 JCB

3.8 Komatsu

3.9 Liebherr

3.10 Volvo CE

3.11 Other construction equipment OEMs

3.11.1 Bell Equipment

3.11.2 BOMAG

3.11.3 JLG Industries

3.11.4 Kobelco

3.11.5 Kubota

3.11.6 Link-Belt and LBX (Sumitomo)

3.11.7 LiuGong

3.11.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

3.11.9 Manitowoc

3.11.10 Mecalac

3.11.11 SANY

3.11.12 Tadano

3.11.13 Takeuchi

3.11.14 Terex

3.11.15 Wacker Neuson



