World Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to 2025 - Detailed & Extensive Market Segment Analysis with Regional Distribution of Forecasted Revenues

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergency shutdown systems market is anticipated to grow at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The factor such as increasing demand for safety systems in the various industry and implementation of regulatory measures by government across the globe for industrial safety concerns are important factors fuel the emergency shutdown systems market during the forecast period.



The emergency shutdown systems are used in the petrochemical, oil & gas and chemical industry to secure the manufacturing plant from hazardous conditions such as an explosion. Moreover, the growth in the number of accidents at the workplace and a number of hazardous explosions boosts the growth of the emergency shutdown systems market over the forecast period.



The key players of the emergency shutdown systems market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Emerson Electric Co., and ABB, Ltd.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global emergency shutdown systems market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global emergency shutdown systems market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global emergency shutdown systems market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Schneider Electric SE

3.3.2. ABB, Ltd.

3.3.3. Honeywell International, Inc.

3.3.4. Siemens AG

3.3.5. General Electric Co.



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market by Component

5.1.1. Safety Switches

5.1.2. Safety Sensors

5.1.3. Safety Valves

5.1.4. Actuators

5.1.5. Emergency Stop Devices

5.1.6. Safety Controllers

5.1.7. Programmable Safety Systems

5.2. Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market by Application

5.2.1. Oil & Gas

5.2.2. Pharmaceutical

5.2.3. Power Generation

5.2.4. Chemical

5.2.5. Food & Beverages

5.2.6. Metal & Mining

5.2.7. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ABB, Ltd.

7.2. Emerson Electric Co.

7.3. Esoteric Automation & Control Technologies

7.4. General Electric Co.

7.5. HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

7.6. Honeywell International, Inc.

7.7. IMI Norgren, Ltd.

7.8. Johnson Controls, Inc.

7.9. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

7.10. Nidec Corp.

7.11. Proserv UK, Ltd.

7.12. Rockwell Automation

7.13. Schneider Electric SE

7.14. SELLA Controls

7.15. Siemens AG

7.16. Yokogawa Electric Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpwxrk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

