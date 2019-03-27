World Food Automation Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Automated Systems in the Food Industry Presents Lucrative Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Automation Market by Type (Motor and Generator, Motor Control, Rotary Products), Application (Packaging, Palletizing, Processing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food automation market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025, to reach $14,303.2 million by 2025.
The market is primarily expected to be driven by the increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for processed and advanced packaged foods, and increasing technological advancements in the food industry. Further, rising demand for advanced automated systems like robotics will fuel the growth of food automation market across the globe.
However, high capital investment hinders the growth of the market; whereas the lack of a skilled workforce and training poses a great challenge to the penetration of automation in the food industry.
Key Questions Answered
Growing dairy processing industry to drive the adoption of food automation
- How does the penetration of food automation in the dairy processing industry differ from the food and beverage industries?
- What impact does this have on the adoption of food automation in comparison to other niche applications?
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of mode of operation, type, application, and region/country?
Cryogenics account for a relatively small proportion of all applications of food automation, globally
- What factors contribute to the infrequent usage of food automation in cryogenics?
- Conversely, which geographic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth for cryogenics?
The Asia-Pacific food automation market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments
- What are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?
- What is driving growth and which market segments have the most potential for revenue expansion over the forecast period?
- What strategies should new companies looking to enter this market use to compete effectively?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global food automation market?
- Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Recent partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions have taken place in the food automation space
- What companies have recently merged/acquired and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the food automation space?
- What companies have created partnerships and how will these partnerships promote a competitive advantage?
- Who are the major players in the global food automation market and what share of the market do they hold?
- What are the local emerging players in the global food automation market and how do they compete with the global players?
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.2.1. Currency
1.2.2. Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.3. Market Size Estimation
3. Market Environment
3.1. Technology Trends
3.2. Trending Business Models in Food Industry
3.3. Funding Scenario
4. Industry Structure
4.1. Key Distributors
4.2. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players
5. Executive Summary
6. Market Insights
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Market Dynamics
6.3. Drivers
6.3.1. Increasing Food Safety Regulations
6.3.2. Rising Demand for Processed Foods and Advanced Food Packaging
6.3.3. Growing Technological Advancements in the Food Industry
6.4. Restraints
6.4.1. High Capital Investments
6.5. Opportunities
6.5.1. Increasing Demand for Advanced Automated Systems in the Food Industry
6.6. Challenges
6.6.1. Lack of Skilled Workforce and Training
7. Food Automation Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Motors and Generators
7.3. Motor Controls
7.4. Discrete Controllers and Visualization
7.5. Rotary and Linear Products
7.6. Others
8. Food Automation Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Packaging & Repackaging
8.3. Palletizing & Depalletizing
8.4. Grading & Sorting
8.5. Pick & Place
8.6. Processing
8.7. Others
9. Food Automation Market, by Industry Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Beverages and Distilleries
9.3. Dairy Processing
9.4. Bakery and Confectionary
9.5. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products
9.6. Fruits and Vegetables
9.7. Others
10. Food Automation Market, by Geography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Automated Dairy Systems Expected to Propel the Market for Automation in Dairy Industry
10.2.2. Growing Demand for Processed Meat Products to Drive the Adoption of Automated Systems in the Meat Processing Industry
10.2.3. Reduction in Manufacturing Cost Expedite the Adoption of Automated Systems
10.2.4. U.S.
10.2.5. Canada
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Rising Minimum Wages Impels the Growth of Automation in Food Industry
10.3.2. Food Safety Regulations Expected to Propel the Adoption of Automated Systems
10.3.3. Growing Trend of Automated Systems in Manufacturing Lines to Bolster the Market
10.3.4. Germany
10.3.5. France
10.3.6. U.K.
10.3.7. Italy
10.3.8. Spain
10.3.9. ROE
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. Growing Demand for Processed and Advanced Packaged Foods Propel the Market for Automation in the Asia-Pacific Region
10.4.2. Growing Investments in Indian Food Manufacturing Sector to Boost the Market
10.4.3. Emerging Economies to Surge the Automation Market in this Region
10.4.4. Japan
10.4.5. China
10.4.6. South Korea
10.4.7. India
10.4.8. Indonesia
10.4.9. Taiwan
10.4.10. Australia
10.4.11. RAOPAC
10.5. Rest of World
10.5.1. Latin America
10.5.2. Middle East and Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. New Product Launches
11.3. Partnerships and Acquisitions
11.4. Expansions
11.5. Collaborations and Upgradations
12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
12.1. Rockwell Automation Inc.
12.2. ABB Group
12.3. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
12.4. Siemens AG
12.5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
12.6. Fanuc Corporation
12.7. Schneider Electric SE
12.8. Destaco (Subsidiary of Dover Corporation)
12.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.10. JLS Automation
12.11. GEA Group
12.12. Proleit AG
12.13. Emerson Electric Co.
12.14. Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
12.15. Food Automation Pty. Ltd.
