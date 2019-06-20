World Functional Foods and Drinks Market Report 2016-2024 Featuring 300+ Companies

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Foods and Drinks: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report profiles 306 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott Nutrition ( USA )

) ABF Ingredients, Ltd. (UK)

Amway Corporation ( USA )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Arla Foods amba ( Denmark )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Ceapro, Inc. ( Canada )

) Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Coca-Cola Co. (USA)

Monster Beverage Corporation ( USA )

) CytoSport, Inc. ( USA )

) Daflorn Ltd. ( Bulgaria )

) Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Danone SA ( France )

) Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) ( Singapore )

) Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. ( USA )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Glanbia Plc ( Ireland )

) Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

MaxiNutrition (UK)

GNC Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Herbalife International, Inc. ( USA )

) Kellogg Company ( USA )

) Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Natural Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Nestl S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Nestl Nutrition ( Switzerland )

) Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) PepsiCo Inc. ( USA )

) The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Post Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Dymatize Enterprises, LLC ( USA )

) Rockstar Inc. ( USA )

) Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) DMV International BV ( Netherlands )

) Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Suntory Holdings Limited ( Japan )

) Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. (UK)

TC Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Red Bull GmbH ( Austria )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Unilever plc (UK)

Valio Ltd. ( Finland )

) Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Functional Foods and Beverages: Foods and Drinks with Additional Health Constituents that Prevent, Manage, or Treat Disease

Global Trends across Different Functional Foods and Beverages

Personalization and Fragmentation

Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness

Rising Interest in Fermented Foods

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum

Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products

Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity

Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group

Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition

Other Notable Functional Food and Nutrition Trends

Major Natural Functional Foods Trending Across the World

Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Widespread Adoption

Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health Benefits Summarized

Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized

Select Functional Food Applications in Non-Dairy Products

Popular Functional Ingredients and their Growth Trends

Gut Health

Bone Health

Boosting Immunity Levels

Joint and Eye Health

Oral/Dental Health

Physical Performance Enhancers

Mental Performance Enhancers

Other Noteworthy Areas of Application

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets



2. COMPETITION

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market

Growing Competition in the Global Energy Drinks Market

Red Bull and Monster Energy Rule the Global Energy Drinks Market

Leading Energy Drinks Companies Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Monster, Red Bull, Rockstar, Suntory, TC Pharma, and Others

Consolidation: Shaping the Market Landscape

F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations

Nanotechnology: A Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

New' is the Buzzword for Food Makers and Retailers

Regional and Cultural Customization: Essential for Success in the Emerging Markets

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators

Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon

Steadily Increasing Consumer Awareness Favors Manufacturers

Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success

Private Label: Aggressive Foray

Daily Dose Packaging System: Prominent Distributing Method

Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Drive Strong Market Growth

Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Beverages

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Energy Shots: The Latest Buzz in Energy Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market

Sports and Energy Drinks Consumption No Longer Confined to Athletes and Sportspersons

Recent Functional Drink Advancements

Anti-Aging Drinks

Cholesterol Balance Drinks

Functional Drinks that Support Digestive Health

Healthy-Alcohol

Immunity Defense Drinks

Juice Drinks Fortified with Functional Ingredients

Meal Replacement Drinks

Natural Energy Drinks

Omega-3 Drinks

Protein Drinks

Stress Relief Drinks

Tooth-Friendly Drinks

Weight Management Drinks

Antioxidants: The Next Big Thing in Functional Beverages

Antioxidant-Fortified Beverages with Hydration as Added Benefit

Functional Tea Drinks with Antioxidant Rich Ingredients

Antioxidants Fortified Water

Probiotic Beverages have an Edge over Supplements

Growing Popularity of Waters Tapped from Fruits and Trees

Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth

Functional Beverages Make Inroads into Cosmeceuticals

Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Bacterial Population with Gut Benefits

Scientific Evidence for Probiotics

Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food

Probiotic-Fortified Products with Functional Benefits

Functional Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Focus of Young Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Functional Nutrition and Wearable Technology

Growing Acceptance of Functional Foods & Beverages Among Women

Bone and Heart Health Functional Food Witness Heightened Interest from the Aging Population

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks



4. FUNCTIONAL FOODS INNOVATIONS

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Prebiotic Nanofiber Matrix Enables Survival of Probiotic in Functional Beverages

Anti-Inflammatory Agents from Durian Shells for Functional Food

Personalized Nutrition

Nutrigenomics: Vision of the Future

Hybrid Drinks: Combining Functional and Soft Drinks

Other Innovative Functional Foods and Drinks Offerings



5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Stumbling Blocks for the Functional Foods Market

Top Reasons that Prevent Consumption of Functional Food Products: Ranked on the Basis of Consumer Preference

Are Functional Foods Really Needed?

Regulation Issues Confronting Functional Foods & Beverages Market

Regulations to Further Tighten

Consumer Welfare Organizations Pin Down on Functional Foods: Some Condemn Others Commend

Key Challenges for the Makers of Functional Foods

Issues Using Probiotics

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Prelude

Extraction of Functional Foods

From Plant Sources

Oats

Soy

Flaxseed

Tomatoes

Garlic

Broccoli and Other Cruciferous Vegetables

Citrus Fruits

Cranberry

Tea

Wine and Grapes

From Animal Sources

Fish

Dairy Products

Beef

History of Functional Foods

Consumer Expectations from Functional Foods

Most Desired Consumer Health Benefits

Dividing Catalyst for Functional Foods

Nutraceutical

Fortified Foods

Medical Foods

Dietary Supplements

Safety Matters

Absence of Regulations Leads to Safety Concerns

Classification of Functional Foods

Cereals and Grains

Breakfast Cereals

Breads

Dairy Products

Margarine and Spreads

Yogurts

Milk Products

Other Dairy Products

Beverages

Tracing the Emergence of New Age Alternative Drinks

Classification of New Age Functional Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Enriched Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

Dairy Drinks

Fruit Drinks

Herbal Drinks

Nutrient Enhanced Tea

Other Drinks

Snacks

Bars

Ingredient Profile for Meal Replacement Bars, High-Protein or Bodybuilding Bars, and Weight-Loss or Diet Bars

Energy Bars

Ingredient Profile for Energy Bars

Nutrition Bars

Ingredient Profile for Nutrition Bars

Candy and Gums

Other Confections

Other Functional Foods



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Drinkfinity Launches New Personalized Beverage

PepsiCo Launches bubbly

Kelloggs Enters into Organic and Vegan Foods Market with Plant-based Cereals

Dow AgroSciences Unveils New Cereal Herbicide Zypar

Kellogg Company Launches Full Slate of New Products

PepsiCo Launches Energy Drink Sting in India

PepsiCo Expands Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of Quaker Nutri Foods & Tropicana Essentials



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Danone Strengthens the Collaboration with Yakult in Probiotics

Hearthside Acquires Standard Functional Foods Group Inc

Nestl to Acquire Atrium Innovations

Carabao Energy Drink Now Available in China

The Coca-Cola Company to Acquire Monster Beverage Corp



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 306 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 336)

The United States (154)

(154) Canada (9)

(9) Japan (12)

(12) Europe (110)

(110) France (8)

(8)

Germany (12)

(12)

The United Kingdom (22)

(22)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (61)

(61) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)

(Excluding Japan) (46) Africa (5)

