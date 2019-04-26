World Furnace Carbon Black Market Report, H1 2019 Edition: Pricing & Forecasts, 2011-2018 & 2030 - N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing & Forecasts Feb 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe and North America for the period 2011 to 2018 with forecasts to 2030. The report provides an overview of the author's proprietary system for modelling and forecasting furnace carbon black market prices. Market pricing information for six reference grades, covering all market segments, is provided for China, Europe and North America.

For each region an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting.

The executive summary provides a quick and informative guide to regional pricing in China, Europe and North America.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Realistic Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing

Referencing N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe and High Colour Types

Regional Analysis Covers China, Europe and North America

and Years 2011 to 2030

Historic and Recent Regional Pricing

Regional Pricing Forecasts

Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type

Target Audience:



This report is targeted at furnace carbon black producers and consumers. Consumers include tire, rubber goods and plastic compounding companies as well as inks and coatings formulators. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research and market insight. Other parties which will find this report valuable include raw material producers, RCB companies, rubber chemical traders, industry consultants and investors.



Exclusive Content:

Regional market price drivers.

Historic and recent realistic market prices.

Pricing for key segment reference grades

Market pricing forecasts to 2030.

Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type

Spreadsheet with market modelled prices

Report Scope



This market report has the following scope:

Product: Furnace carbon black with specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types.

Furnace carbon black with specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types. Markets: Tire, rubber goods, plastics and specialist furnace carbon black market segments.

Tire, rubber goods, plastics and specialist furnace carbon black market segments. Geographies: China , Europe and North America .

, and . Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030.

Years 2011 to 2030. Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing: Developed using the author's proprietary modeling system verified by market pricing spot checks.

Developed using the author's proprietary modeling system verified by market pricing spot checks. Future Regional Market Pricing: Projected using the author's proprietary market price modelling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market adjusted price.

Projected using the author's proprietary market price modelling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market adjusted price. Out of Scope: This report only considers the impact of market forces on furnace carbon black pricing. The impact of future changes in feedstock pricing is not covered. Only furnace carbon black products and markets are included in the analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Contents



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Chinese Market Pricing

2.4 European Market Pricing

2.5 North American Market Pricing



3 Introduction

3.1 Definitions, Abbreviations and Nomenclature

3.2 Scope

3.3 Objectives

3.4 Information Sources

3.5 Assumptions



4 Methodology

4.1 Market Price Modelling System

4.2 Production & Sales Cost: Components and Adjustments

4.2.1 Variable Costs

4.2.2 Fixed Costs

4.2.3 SGA Costs

4.2.4 Shipping Costs

4.3 Market Availability: Components and Adjustments

4.3.1 Regional Demand

4.3.2 Regional Supply

4.3.3 Regional Trade Balance

4.4 Margin Adjustments & Final Market Price

4.5 Proprietary information and systems



5 Model Validation



6 Chinese Market Pricing

6.1 Chinese Production Dynamics



6.2 Chinese Market Dynamics

6.3 Chinese International Trade Dynamics

6.4 N330 Market Pricing

6.5 N660 Market Pricing

6.6 MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing

6.7 N134 Market Pricing

6.8 Pipe Grade Market Pricing

6.9 High Colour Grade Market Pricing



7 European Market Pricing

7.1 European Production Dynamics

7.2 European Market Dynamics

7.3 European International Trade Dynamics

7.4 N330 Market Pricing

7.5 N660 Market Pricing

7.6 MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing

7.7 N134 Market Pricing

7.8 Pipe Grade Market Pricing

7.9 High Colour Grade Market Pricing



8 North American Market Pricing

8.1 North American Production Dynamics

8.2 North American Market Dynamics

8.3 North American International Trade Dynamics

8.4 N330 Market Pricing

8.5 N660 Market Pricing

8.6 MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing

8.7 N134 Market Pricing

8.8 Pipe Grade Market Pricing

8.9 High Colour Grade Market Pricing



9 Appendices

9.1 Regional Demand Estimates Using the GTRCDB

9.1.1 Key Parameters

9.1.2 Consumer Plant Parameters

9.1.3 Product Technology Parameters

9.1.4 Market Parameters

9.2 Parameters Used for Regional Market Models



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ca8qw





