World Home Care Market Report 2021-2028: Trends Within Home Health, Hospice, and the Durable Medical Equipment Market

The early days of the pandemic were difficult on the home care industry, but many growth opportunities returned in 2021. The 2021 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, and the durable medical equipment market.

Insights include:

The home care market is valued at $233 billion

59% of home care agencies are concerned with staffing levels

Durable medical equipment market is expected to grow to $98 billion by 2028

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Home Care Market Overview

Home Care Adapts To Pandemic, With All Major Segments Thriving

Home Health Industry Expected To Reach $201.3 Billion By 2028

By 2028 Chronic Conditions To Drive Home Care Growth

Chronic Disease Fuels Investments In Technology For Virtual Home Care

Telehealth's Long-Term Impact On Home Care Unclear

Home Health Retains Positive Outlook Despite Service Decline

Medicare Planning National Roll-Out For Its Value-Based Home Health Reimbursement Model

2020 Transition To New Home Health Payment Model Causes Minimal Disruption

Staffing Dominates Home Care Professionals' COVID-Related Cost Concerns

Labor Shortage Boosts Costs Of Increasingly Popular Home Care

Home Care Workforce Grows Despite Negative COVID Impacts

High Poverty Rate Persists Among Private-Duty Home Aides

One Third of Private-Duty Home Health Aides Are 55 Or Older

of Private-Duty Home Health Aides Are 55 Or Older Durable Medical Equipment Market Valued At $66 Billion

Continued COVID Shipping Delays Squeeze DME Profits

Major 2021 Reimbursement Changes Help DME Industry

DME Rental Revenue Stabilizes

Hospice Industry Hit Hard In First Year Of Pandemic

Diagnoses Shift, But Dementia Continues To Drive Spending

Home-Based Hospice Care Continues To Grow

Clarivate: Top Home Care Products Sold Through Distribution

