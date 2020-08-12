World Human Biologics, Antitoxins, Antivenoms, Therapeutic Blood Derivatives & Allergenic Extracts, Specialist Purchasing World Report & Database 2020-2046

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Biologics, Antitoxins, Antivenoms, Therapeutic Blood Derivatives & Allergenic Extracts, Specialist (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Human Biologics, Antitoxins, Antivenoms, Therapeutic Blood Derivatives & Allergenic Extracts, Specialist (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report gives data on a list of 42 categories of Raw Materials, Semi-Finished & Finished Products, Services, Sub-contracted Expenditures and Expenses by the 107 entities in the Biologics, human, antitoxins, antivenoms, therapeutic blood derivatives & allergenic extracts, specialist sector. The data analyses each of up to 200 countries by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997- 2019 and Forecasts 2020- 2027 & 2027-2046.



The Purchasing World Database covers each country by each of the 42 Purchasing/Expenses Categories from 1997 with a forecast to 2046.



Spreadsheet Chapters include: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.



This report is made up of World & National Report Market Database & Spreadsheets, Financial Spreadsheets & Databases and Industry Spreadsheets & Databases.



Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product/Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.



The report contains aggregated data from 107 Companies or Organisations (worldwide) with their purchasing data for each of the 42 Product or Expenses Purchasing Groups, by each country, by each Year.



Key Topics Covered:



Purchasing data for Human Biologics, Antitoxins, Antivenoms, Therapeutic Blood Derivatives & Allergenic Extracts, Specialist (B2B Procurement), in each country, by each of 42 Product or Expenses Purchasing Groups, by each year, in US$ terms. Data from 107 Biologics, human, antitoxins, antivenoms, therapeutic blood derivatives & allergenic extracts, specialist entities worldwide.



PURCHASES OF PRODUCTS & SERVICES (by country, by year, in US$):



1. Biologics, human, antitoxins, antivenoms, therapeutic blood derivatives & allergenic extracts, specialist

2. Raw & Feedstock Materials, n.e.c.

3. Finished Materials, n.e.c.

4. All other Input Materials & Components, n.e.c.

5. Buildings & Fittings

6. Plant & Equipment

7. Vehicles & Equipment

8. Data Processing, Software & Office Equipment

9. Miscellaneous Capital Purchases

10. New Technology Purchases

11. Process Technology Purchases

12. Research & Development Purchases

13. Fuel Purchases

14. Energy Purchases

15. Sub-Contracted Work Purchased

16. After-Sales Services Purchased

17. Technical Process Services Purchased

18. Technical Product Services Purchased

19. Legal & Public Relations Services Purchased

20. Leasing of Buildings

21. Rental & Leasing of Equipment

22. Financial Services Purchased

23. Building Maintenance & Services Purchased

24. Equipment Maintenance & Services Purchased

25. Services Purchased

26. Telecommunications & Data Services

27. Travel, Hotel & Subsistence Purchased

28. Office Supplies, Mailing,

29. Advertising Services & Media Purchases

30. Advertising Materials Purchases

31. Point of Sales Materials Purchases

32. Promotional Materials & Services Purchases

33. Sales Materials & Promotional Print

34. Contracted Logistics Services

35. Logistics Services Purchased

36. Contracted Warehouse & Storage Services

37. Warehouse & Storage Purchases

38. Contracted Product Handling Services

39. Product Handling Services Purchased

40. Contracted Process Services

41. Product Process Service Purchases



SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS:

Product Purchasing: in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: 1997 - 2019, Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.

in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: 1997 - 2019, Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch. World & National Report Market Database & Spreadsheets: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country. 3816 National Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios.

188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046.

820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046.

820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046. National Data: by Country by Year.

