World Inorganic Polymers Market Report, Featuring BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG and UBE Industries
Feb 26, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inorganic Polymers: Technologies, Applications and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Inorganic Polymers: Technologies, Applications and Opportunities" report provides an overview of the global market for inorganic polymers. In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the inorganic polymer market, this report includes a list of company profiles for key players in the global market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of global markets for inorganic polymers
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics and current trends within the industry
- A look at the opportunities and highlights of the innovation-driven inorganic polymers market, as well as the major regions and countries involved in such developments
- Identification of the segments with high growth potential and understand their future applications
- Examination of the global market in terms of key trends, various types and end-use applications that have an influence on the inorganic polymers industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries Ag, Kaneka Corp. and UBE Industries Ltd
The inorganic polymer market is segmented into the following categories:
- Product type: silicones, graphite, chalcogenide glasses, boron polymers and others.
- Application: aerospace and defense, building and construction, medical and healthcare, electronics, industrial process, personal care and consumer products, and others.
- Class: polysilane, polysiloxane, polyphosphazene, and polygermane and polystannane.
- Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Russia, Italy, Germany and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; South America is segmented into the Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America; Rest of the World (RoW) is segmented into the Middle East, Africa and Rest of RoW.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
4. Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Silicones
- Graphite
- Chalcogenide Glass
- Boron Polymers
- Others
5. Market Breakdown by Class
- Polysilanes
- Polysiloxanes
- Polyphosphazenes
- Polygermanes and Polystannanes
6. Market Breakdown by Application
7. Market Breakdown by Region
8. Company Profile
- Medical and Healthcare
- Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Personal Care and Consumer Products
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrial Processes
- Others
- Arkema France S.A.
- Ashland Global Inc.
- BASF Se
- CHT Group
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
- CSL Silicones Inc.
- Elkem Asa
- Emerland Performance Materials
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Graftech International Ltd.
- HEG Ltd.
- Kaneka Corp.
- KCC Corp.
- Milliken & Co.
- Momentive
- Primasil Silicones Ltd.
- Reiss Manufacturing Inc.
- Rogers Corp.
- SGL Carbon Se
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Siltech Corp.
- Silteq Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie Ag
- Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
