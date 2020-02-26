World Inorganic Polymers Market Report, Featuring BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG and UBE Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inorganic Polymers: Technologies, Applications and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Inorganic Polymers: Technologies, Applications and Opportunities" report provides an overview of the global market for inorganic polymers. In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the inorganic polymer market, this report includes a list of company profiles for key players in the global market.

The Report Includes:



An overview of global markets for inorganic polymers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics and current trends within the industry

A look at the opportunities and highlights of the innovation-driven inorganic polymers market, as well as the major regions and countries involved in such developments

Identification of the segments with high growth potential and understand their future applications

Examination of the global market in terms of key trends, various types and end-use applications that have an influence on the inorganic polymers industry

Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries Ag, Kaneka Corp. and UBE Industries Ltd

The inorganic polymer market is segmented into the following categories:

Product type: silicones, graphite, chalcogenide glasses, boron polymers and others.

Application: aerospace and defense, building and construction, medical and healthcare, electronics, industrial process, personal care and consumer products, and others.

Class: polysilane, polysiloxane, polyphosphazene, and polygermane and polystannane.

Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico ; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Russia , Italy , Germany and Rest of Europe ; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific ; South America is segmented into the Brazil , Argentina and rest of South America ; Rest of the World (RoW) is segmented into the Middle East , Africa and Rest of RoW.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Summary and Highlights

3. Market and Technology Background



4. Market Breakdown by Product Type

Silicones

Graphite

Chalcogenide Glass

Boron Polymers

Others

5. Market Breakdown by Class



Polysilanes

Polysiloxanes

Polyphosphazenes

Polygermanes and Polystannanes

6. Market Breakdown by Application



7. Market Breakdown by Region

8. Company Profile

Medical and Healthcare

Electronics

Building and Construction

Personal Care and Consumer Products

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Processes

Others

Arkema France S.A.

Ashland Global Inc.

BASF Se

CHT Group

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

CSL Silicones Inc.

Elkem Asa

Emerland Performance Materials

Evonik Industries Ag

Graftech International Ltd.

HEG Ltd.

Kaneka Corp.

KCC Corp.

Milliken & Co.

Momentive

Primasil Silicones Ltd.

Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

Rogers Corp.

SGL Carbon Se

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siltech Corp.

Silteq Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Wacker Chemie Ag

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/det3zn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

