World Intelligent Virtual Assistant Markets, 2021-2027 with Special Focus on High Growth Application in Each Vertical and Fast-Growing Market Segments

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), Technology (Text-to-Speech, Speech Recognition), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Defense & Government, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality): Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



The latest report on Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Intelligent Virtual Assistant with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.



The Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is segmented by product, technology, industry verticals and region. The research covers the current and historic Intelligent Virtual Assistant market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers: Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions, EGain Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.



Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Market Analysis and Insights: Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis & Insights

Market Scope and Market Size

Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is segmented by product, technology, industry verticals and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.



Report further studies the market development status and future and Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by product, technology, industry verticals and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INTELLIGENT VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Product

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Technology

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Industry Verticals

4.4. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Geography



5. INTELLIGENT VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Chatbots

5.3. Smart Speakers



6. BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Text-to-Speech

6.3. Speech Recognition

6.4. Text-Based



7. BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.3. IT & Telecommunications

7.4. Defense & Government

7.5. Retail

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Travelling & Hospitality

7.8. Automotive

7.9. Media & Entertainment

7.10. Others



8. BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Middle East

8.5.2. Africa

8.5.3. Latin America



9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top Companies Ranking

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Recent Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Alphabet Inc.

10.2. Amazon.com Inc.

10.3. Apple Inc.

10.4. Artificial Solutions

10.5. EGain Corporation

10.6. International Business Machines Corporation

10.7. IPsoft Inc.

10.8. Nuance Communications, Inc.

10.9. Verint Systems Inc.

10.10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



