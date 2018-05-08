World Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Congress 2018: San Diego, CA, United States, October 1st-3rd, 2018

The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established congress now in its 10th consecutive year, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing.



There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.



Keynote Speakers

Shoji Takeuchi

Professor and Director, Collaborative Research Center for Bio/Nano Hybrid Process, Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo



Marc Madou

Chancellor's Professor, University of California-Irvine



Chwee Teck Lim

Provost's Chair Professor, Principal Investigator, Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore



Sergey Shevkoplyas

Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering, University of Houston



Paul Yager

Professor, Department of Bioengineering, University of Washington



Martyn Boutelle

Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Vice Chair Department of Bioengineering, Imperial College London



Moran Bercovici

Associate Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering; Head, Technion Microfluidic Technologies Laboratory, Technion, Israel Institute of Technology



Joseph Wang

Professor, University of California-San Diego



Roger Kamm

Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)



Mehmet Toner

Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School, and Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology



Aaron Wheeler

Canada Research Chair of Bioanalytical Chemistry, University of Toronto



Dino Di Carlo

Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California-Los Angeles



Hsueh-Chia Chang

Bayer Professor of Engineering; Director, Center for Microfluidics and Medical Diagnostics, University of Notre Dame



Victor Ugaz

Professor & Holder of the Charles D. Holland '53 Professorship, Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University



Steve Soper

Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99cdtk/world?w=5





