World Largest 24K Gold-Platinum-Palladium Photograph to be Unveiled in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To create this unique piece of art, it took 3 Months using old World techniques including a large format film camera. The emulsion consists of precious metals – platinum/palladium – meticulously applied to the vellum with a fine camelhair brush. The negative is then placed over the emulsion on the vellum and exposed to ultraviolet light. The print is then chemically processed in a traditional darkroom. After, the 24-karat gold is then applied to the back, creating a finished piece measuring 25"X35" suspended by wires in a floating frame that has an archival life of centuries.

World's Largest 24K Gold-Platinum-Palladium Photograph

Ramos and Osborne will host a special unveiling of the Image at Studio 1093 Art Gallery in Simonton, Texas approximately ½ hour from Houston where it will be on exhibit along with mini documentary teaser of the trip and image making.

