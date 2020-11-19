World Market for Advanced Anti-Viral Coatings 2020 and COVID-19 Response

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Global Market for Advanced Anti-Viral Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increased demand for anti-viral coatings is driven by national efforts on COVID-19 response and the cost-benefit to the medical and healthcare industry improving considerably. Major investment by large companies and governments will create significant market opportunities. As well as a huge increase in industry demand, there has been a surge in academic application-focused research.

Advanced materials that that display anti-viral action and analysed in this report include:

Adaptive biomaterials.

Antibacterial peptides (AMPs)

Antibacterials liquid metals.

Nanosilver (NanoAg).

NanoGold (NanoAu).

Nanoparticle titanium dioxide (Nano-TiO2)

Nano Copper(II) chloride (NanoCuCl2)

chloride (NanoCuCl2) Nano Cerium Oxide (NanoCeO2)

NanoSilica (Nano-SiO2)

Graphene oxide

Nano Zinc Oxide (NanoZnO)

Carbon nanotubes

Fullerenes

Chitosan nanoparticles

Hydrogels

Nanocellulose (cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals)

Markets impacted by Anti-Viral Coatings and analysed in this report include:

Household and indoor surfaces.

Surfaces for indoor pollutants and improving air quality (Photocatalytic oxidizers, filters and HVAC coatings).

Medical and healthcare settings (medical surfaces, wound dressings, medical equipment and instruments, fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks, implants).

Antibacterial clothing (medical textiles, sportswear, underwear, socks, bedding materials etc.).

Antibacterial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces.

Food packaging.

Water and air filtration coatings and surfaces.

Also included in this report:

Profiles of over 150 companies in anti-viral and anti-bacterial coatings.

Industry-focused research in academia.

Market revenues, by sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Advanced and smart coatings

1.2 Advanced anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1.3 Global market size and opportunity to 2030

1.4 Market and technical challenges

1.5 Market drivers and trends

1.6 Self-cleaning coatings

1.7 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

1.8 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

1.9 Self-healing anti-bacterial and anti-viral coatings

2 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN ANTI-BACTERIAL AND ANTI-VIRAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

2.1 Metallic-based coatings

2.2 Polymer-based coatings

2.3 ANTIMICROBIAL PEPTIDES (AMP) COATINGS

2.4 ANTIBACTERIAL LIQUID METALS

2.5 GRAPHENE

2.6 HYDROGELS

2.7 SILICON DIOXIDE/NanoSilica (Nano-SiO2)

2.8 SILVER AND NANOSILVER (NanoAg)

2.9 PHOTOCATALYTIC COATINGS AND NANOPARTICLE TITANIUM DIOXIDE (Nano-TiO2)

2.10 NANO ZINC OXIDE (NANOZNO)

2.11 NANOCELLULOSE (CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS AND CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS)

2.12 CARBON NANOTUBES

2.13 FULLERENES

2.14 CHITOSAN NANOPARTICLES

2.15 NANO COPPER (II) CHLORIDE (NanoCuCl2)

2.16 OTHER NANOPARTICLES

2.17 ADAPTIVE BIOMATERIALS

3 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED ANTI-BACTERIAL AND ANTI-VIRAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

3.1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES

3.2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

3.3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

3.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING

3.5 OTHER MARKETS

4 ADVANCED ANTI-BACTERIAL AND ANTI-VIRAL COATINGS AND SURFACES COMPANY PROFILES



5 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA



6 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



8 REFERENCES

