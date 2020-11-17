World Market for Heating Fabrics to 2025 - Global Market is Forecast to Reach $1.0 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heating Fabrics Market: Focus on Products, End Use and Sub-Segment, Heating Mode, Raw Materials and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the global heating fabrics market is mainly attributed to the increased demand for woven and non-woven heating fabric products in multiple application areas such as medical, commercial, and military. Additionally, the incorporation of battery in heating fabrics makes them convenient to use in the places where electricity is not available. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronics has also resulted in increased applications of heating fabrics.

The integration of electronics with textiles has resulted in an increased number of innovations such as smart fabrics, heated seat covers, heated floor mats, heated wearables, and other innovative technologies. The increasing emphasis on advanced and innovative technologies in heating fabrics is creating several opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and product portfolios.

The global heating fabrics market accounted for $584.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of applications for heating fabrics, increasing adoption and awareness rates, and heavy investments made in the research and development of heating fabrics and its development. In addition, governments are coming up with policies and laws to encourage the adoption of heating fabrics, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has hit the heating fabrics industry hard in terms of raw material availability, transportation, and maintaining a smooth supply-demand. The unavailability of sufficient microelectronics has created an imbalance in supply for medium-scale manufacturers as well as small-scale and medium-scale end users.

Earlier, the applications of heating fabrics were limited to heating textiles and military, but with the miniaturization of electronics, the capabilities of the heating fabrics have been increasing. The heating fabrics manufactured currently can withstand significantly higher temperatures compared to their predecessors from over three to four years (2021-2024).

Continuous product expansions (launches and enhancements) and signing of partnerships and collaborations are some of the business strategies executed in the heating fabrics market. Several companies, including SEFAR AG, 3M, Gentherm, Inc., TIBTECH Innovations, BGF Industries, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Nano Stitch have been involved in product launches and enhancements. 3M and SEFAR AG are continuously working on expanding their product portfolios.

