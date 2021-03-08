World Market Outlook for Automotive Torque Converter Sector to 2025 - Global Market Forecast to Grow by $2.14 Billion During 2021-2025
Mar 08, 2021, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Torque Converter Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive torque converter market is poised to grow by $2.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive torque converter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising demand for automatic transmission systems and the globalization of the auto industry to increase the demand for automatic transmission vehicles.
The automotive torque converter market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The automotive torque converter market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Passenger vehicles
- Commercial vehicles
By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive torque converter market growth during the next few years.
The report on automotive torque converter market covers the following areas:
- Automotive torque converter market sizing
- Automotive torque converter market forecast
- Automotive torque converter market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive torque converter market vendors that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc., SUBARU Corp., Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive torque converter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies Plc
- Schaeffler AG
- Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc.
- SUBARU Corp.
- Transtar Industries Inc.
- Valeo SA
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
