World Market Outlook for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to decline from $106.2 billion in 2019 to $104 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $118.3 billion in 2023.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dry-cleaning and laundry services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market section of the report gives context. It compares the dry-cleaning and laundry services market with other segments of the personal services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, dry-cleaning and laundry services indicators comparison.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics



4. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Product Analysis



5. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Supply Chain



6. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Customer Information



7. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size And Growth



9. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Regional Analysis



10. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segmentation



11. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segments



12. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



14. Western Europe Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



15. Eastern Europe Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



16. North America Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



17. South America Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



18. Middle East Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



19. Africa Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



20. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



22. Market Background: Personal Services Market



23. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Cintas Corp.

Elis SA

Aramark

UniFirst Corp.

Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH

