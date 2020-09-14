World Market Outlook for the Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market: Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to Spearhead Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Security Systems (ESS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) estimated at US$45.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$36.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Electronic Access Control Systems Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Electronic Access Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ADT LLC

Allegion plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

Brinks Home Security

Changzhou Minking Electronics Co. Ltd.

CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf , Inc.

, Inc. DoorKing Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

Fermax Electronica S. A. U.

Gemalto N. V.

Genetec Inc.

Global Security Solutions

Gunnebo AB

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

HID Global

Honeywell International, Inc.

IDEMIA

IDenticard Systems

Identiv Inc.

Johnson Controls plc

March Networks Corporation

MOBOTIX AG

NEC Corporation of America

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Panasonic Corp.

Pelco by Schneider Electric

SecuGen Corporation

STANLEY Security

Vanderbilt Industries

Vivint Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and Infrastructure

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market

Biometrics goes Mainstream

Edge Intelligence Technology

Convergence of IT and Security

Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology

Focus on Enhancing User Experience

Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information

Near-field communications (NFC)

IP Networked Devices

Global Market Outlook

Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to Spearhead Market Growth

Security Needs of the Public Sector Propels Demand for Electronic Security Systems

Developed Regions Lead the Global ESS Market

Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



