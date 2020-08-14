World Market Outlook for the Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market to 2025
Aug 14, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Excipients have been a part of the pharmaceutical industry and their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is owing to their ability to perform various functions such as improving the stability of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), modifying drug release, and masking taste. Expanding patient base coupled with the need to develop cost-effective drugs has led to the growth of generics. This has simultaneously driven the need for excipients that can be successfully utilized for these drugs. Excipients impart no medicinal properties to the drug; they have well-defined roles ranging from protecting the API to easing the manufacturing process. Factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, which will consequently boost the demand for generic drugs, and increasing demand for patient-compliant drugs have boosted the demand for oral solid dosage excipients. However, a stringent regulatory process is one of the roadblocks to the development of novel excipients. Long development timelines, high investment into R&D, and chances of failure have prevented manufacturers from developing novel excipients. For instance, antioxidants such as ascorbic acid are used in combination with compounds that are prone to oxidation, hence improving the efficiency of the formulation.
Areas of Growth:
Continuous manufacturing technology has gained prominence in the solid drug manufacturing arena. Although traditional processes are still incorporated in the continuous process line, the requirement of ingredients has differed. Therefore, there is a need for excipients that are well suited for the continuous process. The rise in the geriatric, children and mentally-disabled population has increased the demand for flexible oral dosage formulations including chewable tablets and lozenges. With the influx of such flexible oral solid dosage formations, the demand for excipients compatible with them has subsequently increased.
Regional Analysis:
North America has dominated the market and is expected to sustain this position during the forecast period. Strong economic growth increases the affordability quotient, which results in an increased demand for better healthcare services in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC), on the other hand, is expected to witness the highest growth during the period of this study.
Competitive Structure:
In terms of market participation, Tier 1 companies including BASF, Ashland, Evonik, and Roquette occupied a share of around 45%-55% thus dominating the market. Tier 2 companies held a share of 25%-35%, followed by Tier 3 companies with a share of 10%-15%. Moreover, Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies have adopted strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to expand their customer base and establish a global presence.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Market Segmentation Description
3. Regulatory Guidelines
- Excipients and Compendia Monograph
- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Guide Timeline
- The Need for Certification
4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
- Binders & Fillers Segment
- Coatings Segment
- Disintegrants Segment
- Others Segment
- Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
6. Competitive Landscape - Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market
- Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis - Market Participant Activities
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Demand for Solubility-enhancing Excipients
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Need for an Exclusive Excipient Approval Regulatory Agency
8. Trends in the Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market
- Market Trends
- Increasing Demand for New Excipients
- Examples of New Excipients
- Types of New Excipients 1 - Novel Excipients
- Types of New Excipients 2 - Modified Excipients
- Types of New Excipients 3 - Co-processed Excipients
- Examples of Co-processed Excipients
- CDMO & Outsourcing
- Modified Dosage Forms
- Flexible Oral Solid Dosage Forms
9. North America Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
10. Europe Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
11. APAC Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
12. Rest of World (RoW) Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
13. The Last Word
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60h87b
SOURCE Research and Markets