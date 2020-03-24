World Markets for Carbon & Graphite Products, 2015 to 2030

DUBLIN, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon And Graphite Products Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon and graphite product market was worth $32.12 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach $47.71 billion by 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider carbon and graphite product market, and compares it with other markets.



The carbon and graphite market are mainly driven by the increasing demand from the end user industries such as energy, semiconductor, automotive and aerospace. The increasing use of carbon and graphite in fuel cells, electric vehicles, graphene electronics is also expected to boost the market in the forecast period. For instance, graphite plates are attached to electrodes in the fuel cells, which helps to conduct the energy from the electrodes.



Carbon and Graphite product has adverse effects on humans and animals. Most of the workers involved in the mining and processing of Graphite are suffering with Graphite pneumoconiosis that is a well-recognized pulmonary lesion. Longer exposure of carbons in animals leads to inflammatory reactions in respiratory tract. These injurious effects of carbons are limiting the human and animal existence and it is directly minimizing the sale of carbon and Graphite products.



Virtual reality technology is being adopted by carbon and graphite product manufacturing companies to improve manufacturing efficiency. This technology is often referred as digital design, simulation and integration. Virtual reality minimizes the scope for product defects in design phase. For instance, virtual reality technology enables companies to inspect design objects at all conceivable scales, thereby eliminating defects in the product in the design stage.



Major players in the market are Cabot Corporation, Cytec, Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mersen S.A., HEG Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Carbon And Graphite Product Markets Characteristics



3. Carbon And Graphite Product Markets Size And Growth

3.1. Global Carbon And Graphite Product Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Carbon And Graphite Product Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Carbon And Graphite Product Markets Segmentation

4.1. Global Carbon And Graphite Product Markets, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Carbon & Graphite Electrodes

Carbon & Graphite Fibers

Carbon & Graphite Powder

Others

4.2. Global Carbon And Graphite Product Markets, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Industrial Applications

Aerospace Applications

Others

5. Carbon And Graphite Product Markets Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Carbon And Graphite Product Markets, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Carbon And Graphite Product Markets, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Cabot Corporation

Cytec

Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Mersen S.A.

HEG Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Orion Engineered Carbons LLC

SGL Carbon SE

Grafil, Inc.

Morgan Crucible Company PLC

Morgan AMandT

