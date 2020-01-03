World Markets for Fiberglass, Forecast to 2024: e-Glass is Projected to Lead in Terms of Both Value & Volume

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiberglass Market by Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR-Glass, H-Glass, AR-Glass, S-Glass), Resin Type, Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand), Application (Composites, Insulation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiberglass market is projected to grow from USD 17.1 billion in 2019 to USD 23.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Factors driving the market are the growth of the construction industry, and an increase in the number of wind turbine installations across the world is increasing the demand for fiberglass used in turbine blades.

The glass wool fiberglass segment is projected to lead the fiberglass market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024

Based on product type, the glass wool fiberglass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased usage in the construction & infrastructure end-use.



The composites application segment is projected to lead the fiberglass market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period



Based on application, the composites application segment led the fiberglass market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. The high growth of the construction and automotive industries in Asia Pacific and North America is driving this segment.



The E-glass segment is projected to lead the fiberglass market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024



Based on glass type, the E-glass segment accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide-ranging applications and corrosion-resistance and lightweight properties.



The thermoset resins application segment is projected to lead the fiberglass market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period



Based on resin type, the thermoset resins segment led the fiberglass market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermoset resins in various types make it preferable for use across applications.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the fiberglass market during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the fiberglass market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The demand for fiberglass is increasing in Asia Pacific, owing to the growth of construction and automotive industries in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fiberglass Market

4.2 Fiberglass Market, By Product Type

4.3 Fiberglass Market, By Application

4.4 Fiberglass Market, By Region

4.5 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Market, By Country & Product Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Extensive Use of Fiberglass in the Construction Industry

5.3.1.2 Increased Use of Fiberglass Composites in the Automotive Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Issues in Recycling Glass Wool

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Wind Turbine Installations

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Capital-Intensive Production and Complex Manufacturing Process, of Fiberglass



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors



7 Fiberglass Market, By Glass Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 E-Glass

7.3 ECR-Glass

7.4 H-Glass

7.5 AR-Glass

7.6 S-Glass

7.7 Others



8 Fiberglass Market, By Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermoset Resins

8.2.1 Polyester

8.2.2 Epoxy

8.2.3 Polyurethane

8.2.4 Vinyl Ester

8.2.5 Phenolic

8.3 Thermoplastic Resins



9 Fiberglass Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Glass Wool

9.2.1 Glass Wool is Used as A Thermal Insulator in Residential Walls and Ceilings to Reduce Power Consumption

9.3 Direct and Assembled Roving

9.3.1 High Demand From the Construction, Infrastructure, and Wind Energy Sectors is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Direct and Assembled Roving Segment

9.4 Yarn

9.4.1 The Rising Demand for Yarns From the Electronics and Construction Sectors is Expected to Drive the Growth Of, the Yarn Segment

9.5 Chopped Strand

9.5.1 The Rise in Automobile Production in Asia Pacific and Europe is Contributing to the Growing Demand for Chopped Strands

9.6 Others



10 Fiberglass Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Composites

10.2.1 Construction & Infrastructure

10.2.1.1 Lightweight, High Tensile Strength, and High Strength to Weight Ratio Properties Makes Fiberglass Composites Preferable in Construction and Infrastructure Applications

10.2.2 Automotive

10.2.2.1 Weight Reduction, Increased Processing Speed, and Low Voc Emissions From Vehicles Encourages Adoption of Fiberglass in Automotive Applications

10.2.3 Wind Energy

10.2.3.1 High Tensile Strength of Fiberglass Composites is Driving Its Demand for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing

10.2.3.2 Trends in Wind Energy Industry

10.2.4 Electronics

10.2.4.1 High Thermal Resistance and Electrical Conductivity Properties of Fiberglass Increases Its Adoption in Electronics Application

10.2.5 Aerospace

10.2.5.1 S-Glass and E-Glass are the Most Widely Used Glass Types in Aerospace Applications

10.2.6 Others

10.3 Insulation

10.3.1 Residential Construction

10.3.1.1 The Residential Construction Segment Led Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2018

10.3.2 Non-Residential Construction

10.3.2.1 The Non-Residential Construction Segment Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2018

10.3.3 Industrial

10.3.3.1 High Demand for Glass Wool Fiber to Manufacture Industrial Pipes, Power Plant Boilers, and Smoke Flues is Driving the Industrial Insulation Application Segment

10.3.4 Others



11 Fiberglass Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 China Dominated the Asia Pacific Fiberglass Market in 2018

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Extensive Automotive Manufacturing in the Country is Fueling, the Demand for the Fiberglass in Japan

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Growth of the Construction, Pipe & Tanks Manufacturing, and Wind Energy Industries in India is Driving the Growth of the Fiberglass Market

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 High Demand for Fiberglass From the Electronics Industry is Fueling the Fiberglass Market in South Korea

11.2.5 Indonesia

11.2.5.1 The Expansion of the Construction Industry in Indonesia Propelling the Demand for the Fiberglass in the Country

11.2.6 Australia

11.2.6.1 High Demand for the Fiberglass From Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, and Construction Industries is Driving, the Growth of the Fiberglass Market

11.2.7 Malaysia

11.2.7.1 Growth of Transportation and Aerospace Industries in the Country is Majorly Contributing to the Fiberglass Market Growth

11.2.8 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Consumer of Fiberglass in Europe

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 By Product Type, the Glass Wool Segment Dominated the Fiberglass Market in France in 2018

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 The UK is the Third-Largest Consumer of Fiberglass in the European Region

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 By Product Type, the Chopped Strand Segment of the Fiberglass Market in Italy is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate During, the Forecast Period

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 Growing Adoption of Carbon-Fiber Technologies is Driving to the Fiberglass Market in the Country

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 By Product Type, the Glass Wool Segment Dominated the Fiberglass Market in Spain in 2018

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 The US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Fiberglass Market in 2018

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Canada Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Fiberglass Market in North America in 2018

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 By Application, the Composites Segment Dominated the Fiberglass Market in Mexico in 2018

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia is Estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Fiberglass Market in the Middle East & African Region in 2019

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.2.1 The UAE is the Second-Largest Market for Fiberglass in the Middle East & African Region

11.5.3 Egypt

11.5.3.1 Increased Spending on Infrastructure Development in the Country is Contributing in the Growth of the Fiberglass Market

11.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Brazil Accounted for the Largest Share of the South American Fiberglass Market in 2018

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.2.1 Argentina is the Second-Largest Market for Fiberglass in South America

11.6.3 Colombia

11.6.3.1 By Product Type, the Glass Wool Segment Dominated the Fiberglass Market in 2018

11.6.4 Rest of South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Expansions

12.6.2 New Product Launches

12.6.3 Agreements

12.6.4 Acquisitions

12.6.5 Investments

12.6.6 New Product Developments

12.6.7 Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 China Jushi Co., LTD.

13.2 Owens Corning

13.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD.

13.4 Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)

13.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

13.6 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company

13.7 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

13.8 Johns Manville Corp.

13.9 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., LTD.

13.10 Asahi Fiberglass Co., LTD.

13.11 Knauf Insulation

13.12 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

13.13 Certainteed Corporation

13.14 Saint-Gobain Adfors

13.15 AGY Holding Corp.

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Saint-Gobain Isover

13.16.2 Soda Sanayii As

13.16.3 Saertex GmbH & Co.Kg

13.16.4 Nitto Boseki Co., LTD.

13.16.5 KCC Corporation

13.16.6 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., LTD.

13.16.7 Fiberex Corporation

13.16.8 Bgf Industries, Inc.

13.16.9 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., LTD. (AFICO)



