World Markets for Oil & Gas Cloud Applications, Forecast to 2027: Market Size & Forecast, Key Trends & Opportunities, Segmental Analysis, Industry Developments, Company Profilings

The Global Oil & Gas Cloud Applications Market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16%.



Growing adoption of private cloud for encrypting data and lowering operational costs are likely to boost the growth of the oil and gas cloud applications market. However, stringent government rules and regulatory compliances is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Based on component, the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the demand for high-functioning assets and uninterrupted uptime in the oil and gas industry.



By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of major vendors which have a direct presence through corporate offices and Research and Development (R&D) centers or an indirect presence through sales and distribution channel partners.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market, By Operation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Downstream

5.3 Midstream

5.4 Upstream



6 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market, By Deployment Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid

6.3 Private

6.4 Public



7 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Consulting and Implementation

7.2.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance

7.3 Solutions

7.3.1 Enterprise Applications

7.3.1.1 Business Intelligence (BI)

7.3.1.2 Core Industry Applications

7.3.1.3 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

7.3.1.4 Data Analytics

7.3.1.5 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

7.3.1.6 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management (GRC)

7.3.1.7 Human Capital Management (HCM)

7.3.1.8 Project Portfolio Management

7.3.1.9 Supply Chain Management (SCM)

7.3.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)

7.3.3 Environmental, Health, and Safety

7.3.4 Security

7.3.5 Other Solutions



8 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small & Medium Business Enterprises



9 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ABB

11.2 Aspentech

11.3 Aucerna

11.4 Bentley Systems

11.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

11.7 IBM Corporation

11.8 IFS

11.9 Infor

11.10 Microsoft Corporation

11.11 Oracle Corporation

11.12 PetroCloud, LLC.

11.13 Quorum Software

11.14 Risk Edge Solutions

11.15 Sage Software Solutions

11.16 Salesforce

11.17 SAP SE

11.18 Seven Lakes Technologies

11.19 Tableau Software, Inc.

11.20 TIBCO Software Inc.



