World Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market Outlook 2020-2030: Global Market Forecaset to Grow to $1466 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.5%

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global meat, poultry and seafood market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Meat processing companies are adopting robotics and automation technology to maximize production efficiency. Robotic systems automate deboning, cutting, butchering, and monitoring processes in meat production. This decreases cycle times and increases throughput. Automation enables meat processing companies to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, and makes meat processing safer for workers as well as consumers. Robots can help manufacturers in transferring a wide range of meat and sausages from conveyor belts to trays at a rate of up to 240 cycles per minute. Plants with fixed automation systems increase yields by at least 2-3% over workers.



The global meat, poultry and seafood market is expected to grow from $1416.9 billion in 2019 to $1466 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1844.6 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider meat, poultry and seafood market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The meat, poultry and seafood market section of the report gives context. It compares the meat, poultry and seafood market with other segments of the food and beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, meat, poultry and seafood indicators comparison

Companies Mentioned

JBS S.A

Tyson Foods Inc

WH Group Limited

NH Foods

Danish Crown A/S

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Characteristics



4. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Product Analysis



5. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Supply Chain



6. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Customer Information



7. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Trends And Strategies



8. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Size And Growth



9. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Regional Analysis



10. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segmentation



11. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segments



12. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



14. Western Europe Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



15. Eastern Europe Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



16. North America Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



17. South America Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



18. Middle East Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



19. Africa Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



20. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market



22. Market Background: Food And Beverages Market



23. Recommendations



