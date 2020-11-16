World Medical Respiratory Masks Analysis and Forecasts to 2027, by Product, Respirator Type, Application and Geography
Nov 16, 2020, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Respiratory Masks - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Respiratory Masks market accounted for $321.44 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1392.38 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding biological diseases coupled with exposure to toxic and radioactive air pollutants and uncertainty related to the arrival of vaccine to cure coronavirus coupled with rising cases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations pertaining to approval of respiratory masks are hampering the market growth.
Based on the application, the hospitals segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period as the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic has resulted in a further spike in demand for respiratory masks, and ongoing efforts and measures to arrest the spread and treat those infected. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about worker safety and the presence of prominent manufacturing companies in countries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Respiratory Masks Market include Weinmann Geraete, Teleflex Medical, Smiths Medical, ResMed Limited, Philips Respironics, Medtronic (Covidien), King Systems, Flexicare Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Care Fusion.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Type
6 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Product
7 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Respirator Type
8 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Application
9 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Weinmann Geraete
11.2 Teleflex Medical
11.3 Smiths Medical
11.4 ResMed Limited
11.5 Philips Respironics
11.6 Medtronic (Covidien)
11.7 King Systems
11.8 Flexicare Medical
11.9 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
11.10 Care Fusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddj3la
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets