World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Yearbook features the full range of metals data; the six LME metals plus:

  • Alumina
  • Antimony
  • Bauxite
  • Bismuth
  • Cadmium
  • Chromium
  • Cobalt
  • Gold
  • Iron Ore
  • Magnesium
  • Manganese
  • Mercury
  • Molybdenum
  • Platinum
  • Selenium
  • Silver
  • Stainless steel
  • Tellurium
  • Titanium
  • Tungsten
  • Uranium

Prices data gives the annual average for the metals included in the monthly World Metal Statistics for the last ten years.

