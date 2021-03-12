World Mining Laboratory Automation Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts 2021-2026

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Laboratory Automation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mining Laboratory Automation Market was valued at USD 369.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 408.59 million by 2026 at a CAGR of approximately 1.66% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

The COVID-19 outbreak had an immediate impact on the global economy and that impact goes across all industries, including mining. The pandemic has greatly influenced the market's growth during 2020, as almost all players in the mining industry had closed access to their sites amid the lockdown restrictions. They have tried to maintain operations only with minimal staff.

The demand for automation equipment in the mining industry is primarily driven by the rising need to enhance productivity and improve workers' safety. The outbreak of COVID-19 has driven the demand for automation and is expected to increase over the long run, primarily to cope with the shortage of labor and increasing costs.

The deployment of automation, AI, and robotics is rapidly increasing due to the enhanced productivity and mitigating operational costs for laboratories, which is further expected to boost market growth.

Numerous mining operations are partnering with technology companies to deploy and innovate creative solutions in their operations, to enhance the safety of the people working in the mines. Also, advanced data analytics is being applied to the raw data to create visualizations, insights, and recommendations, which is delivered to mine managers and employees in real-time on their mobile devices. Such instances of innovations and technology adoption in the industry are expected to provide several opportunities for growth.

In March 2020, Nokia collaborated with CENGN and NORCAT to install and operate a private LTE/4.9G wireless connectivity network in NORCAT's Underground Centre. NORCAT and CENGN will serve as a hub for the future of mining technology, while Nokia will help in furthering its commitment towards advancing worldwide mining innovation.

The cost to set the laboratory automation module, including software, is on the higher side and discourages small enterprises. This factor is expected to tilt the market growth opportunities towards vendors who have extended presence in the supply chain, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the Mining Laboratory is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several lab automation solution providers globally. The solution providers are innovating and making several developments in the market. Also, several solution providers are forming strategic collaborations and partnerships to boost their market presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Shift From Traditional Practices to Automation

4.3.2 New and Innovative Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Initial Setup Costs for Overall Module

4.5 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

4.6 Key Applications (Laboratories and Mine-site)

4.7 Major Use Cases



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Robotics

5.1.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.1.3 Container Laboratory

5.1.4 Automated Analyzers and Sample Preparation Equipment

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



Companies Mentioned





FLSmidth A/S

Bruker Corporation

Datech Scientific Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

Rocklabs (SCOTT Group)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Nucomat

HERZOG Automation Corp.

Online LIMS Canada Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocp3tn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

