World Mobile Phone Handset Report 2020-2024: Market Volume, Value, Shipment Data and Product Trends
Sep 03, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Handset Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile market shipped 2.1bn units in 2019, a 1.6% contraction YoY. 2020 is forecast to be a year of severe contractions across global markets as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a -17.0% volume growth rate forecast in 2020 across both smart and feature phones.
This report presents research on the mobile handset market, conducted in April and May 2020, and assesses market volume, value and product trends up until 2024, as well as market share analysis for 2019.
Shipment data is presented at sell-in level. Installed base and ownership levels are assessed, based on retail sales and assumptions relating to replacement rates. This captures first-hand sales only, and does not account for second-hand, refurbished markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Update
4. Mobile Handset Market Overview
- Market Volume Overview
- Market Value Overview
- Competition
- OS Development
- Pricing Trends
5. Regional Market Commentary
- Developed and Developing Markets
- Market Volume by Region
- Market Potential and Saturation
- Regional Competition
6. Product Trends
- Voice Assistants in Smartphones
- Screen-Size Trends
- 5G Forecasts
7. Appendix
- Exchange Rate Assumptions
