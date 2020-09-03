World Mobile Phone Handset Report 2020-2024: Market Volume, Value, Shipment Data and Product Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Handset Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile market shipped 2.1bn units in 2019, a 1.6% contraction YoY. 2020 is forecast to be a year of severe contractions across global markets as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a -17.0% volume growth rate forecast in 2020 across both smart and feature phones.



This report presents research on the mobile handset market, conducted in April and May 2020, and assesses market volume, value and product trends up until 2024, as well as market share analysis for 2019.



Shipment data is presented at sell-in level. Installed base and ownership levels are assessed, based on retail sales and assumptions relating to replacement rates. This captures first-hand sales only, and does not account for second-hand, refurbished markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Update



4. Mobile Handset Market Overview

Market Volume Overview

Market Value Overview

Competition

OS Development

Pricing Trends

5. Regional Market Commentary

Developed and Developing Markets

Market Volume by Region

Market Potential and Saturation

Regional Competition

6. Product Trends

Voice Assistants in Smartphones

Screen-Size Trends

5G Forecasts

7. Appendix

Exchange Rate Assumptions

Companies Mentioned

Apple

Asus

Blackberry

BQ

Casio

Coolpad

Explay

Fly

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Gionee

GM

Google

Pixel

Hisense

HTC

Huawei

Intex

Karbonn

Kyocera

Lava

LeEco

LG

Meizu

Micromax

Microsoft

Nokia

Motorola

Lenovo

Nokia

(HMD)

OPPO

Panasonic

Pantech

RealMe

Reliance

Jio

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

TCL/Alcatel

Transsion

Group

Vestel

Vivo

Wiko

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5p8sal

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

