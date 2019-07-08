World Muconic Acid Industry to Register a CAGR of More Than 7% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Muconic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global muconic acid market was worth US$ 79.6 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 119.4 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global muconic acid market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



The textile industry is a major end user of muconic acid and is expected to exhibit a stable growth of around 3%-5% over the next five years driven by rising consumer spending particularly in emerging economies. This is expected to create a positive impact on the global muconic acid market.



Additionally, muconic acid is primarily used for the production of plastics which finds its applications for the production of numerous products such as containers, bags, films, etc. Rising demand of packaged products are expected to drive the global plastic packaging industry.



Moreover, there has also been a significant growth in the demand for lubricants in several end-use industries including chemical, automobile and manufacturing industries. This is also expected to create a positive impact on the global demand of muconic acid.



Market Summary



Based on the derivatives, the market has been segmented into adipic acid, caprolactam and others.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented into carpets and textiles, plastics, lubricants and others. Carpets and textiles currently represent the biggest application.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Myriant Corporation, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Merck, Deinove, Amyris, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Dynacare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance, TCI, Alfa Aesar and Toronto Research Chemicals.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Muconic Acid Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Derivative

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 Export

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Derivative

6.1 Adipic Acid

6.2 Caprolactam

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Carpets and Textiles

7.2 Plastics

7.3 Lubricants

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Muconic Acid Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Myriant Corporation

10.3.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

10.3.3 Merck

10.3.4 Deinove

10.3.5 Amyris

10.3.6 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

10.3.7 Dynacare

10.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.3.9 Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance

10.3.10 TCI

10.3.11 Alfa Aesar

10.3.12 Toronto Research Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ogksc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

