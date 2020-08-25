World Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market 2020-2030: Growth and Change After COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on multi-family housing green buildings market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the multi-family housing green buildings market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets' response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global multi-family residential green buildings market is expected to decline from $47.5 billion in 2019 and to $45.01 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -5.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $53.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider multi-family housing green buildings market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The multi-family housing green buildings market section of the report gives context. It compares the multi-family housing green buildings market with other segments of the multi-family housing green buildings market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, multi-family housing green buildings indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Characteristics



3. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Size And Growth



4. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Segmentation



5. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



7. China Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



8. India Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



9. Japan Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



10. Australia Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



11. Indonesia Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



12. South Korea Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



13. Western Europe Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



14. UK Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



15. Germany Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



16. France Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



17. Eastern Europe Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



18. Russia Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



19. North America Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



20. USA Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



21. South America Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



22. Brazil Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



23. Middle East Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



24. Africa Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



25. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market



27. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Trends And Strategies



28. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Turner Construction Co.

Clark group

AECOM

Swinerton

Hensel Phelps

Skansa

Lendlease

Holder Construction

Webcor

Walsh group

Gilbane Building Co.

Structure Tone

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Clayco

Level 10 Construction

DPR Construction

PCL Construction Enterprises

Suffolk

Austin Industries

McCarthy Holdings

BL Halbert Intl

James G. Davis Construction

Hoffman Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

David E Harvey Builders

The Balfour Beatty US

Hathway Dinwiddie Construction

Mortenson Construction

Sundt Construction

HITT Contracting

Power Construction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmxatg



