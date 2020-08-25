World Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market 2020-2030: Growth and Change After COVID-19
Aug 25, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on multi-family housing green buildings market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the multi-family housing green buildings market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets' response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global multi-family residential green buildings market is expected to decline from $47.5 billion in 2019 and to $45.01 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -5.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $53.8 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider multi-family housing green buildings market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The multi-family housing green buildings market section of the report gives context. It compares the multi-family housing green buildings market with other segments of the multi-family housing green buildings market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, multi-family housing green buildings indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Characteristics
3. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Size And Growth
4. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Segmentation
5. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
7. China Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
8. India Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
9. Japan Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
10. Australia Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
11. Indonesia Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
12. South Korea Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
13. Western Europe Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
14. UK Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
15. Germany Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
16. France Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
17. Eastern Europe Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
18. Russia Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
19. North America Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
20. USA Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
21. South America Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
22. Brazil Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
23. Middle East Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
24. Africa Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
25. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
27. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Trends And Strategies
28. Multi-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Turner Construction Co.
- Clark group
- AECOM
- Swinerton
- Hensel Phelps
- Skansa
- Lendlease
- Holder Construction
- Webcor
- Walsh group
- Gilbane Building Co.
- Structure Tone
- Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.
- Clayco
- Level 10 Construction
- DPR Construction
- PCL Construction Enterprises
- Suffolk
- Austin Industries
- McCarthy Holdings
- BL Halbert Intl
- James G. Davis Construction
- Hoffman Construction
- Brasfield & Gorrie
- David E Harvey Builders
- The Balfour Beatty US
- Hathway Dinwiddie Construction
- Mortenson Construction
- Sundt Construction
- HITT Contracting
- Power Construction
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmxatg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets