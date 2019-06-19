World Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market 2018-2024: Leading Multiple Myeloma Drugs will Soon Face Generic Competition

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multiple myeloma is characterized by the infiltration of malignant, antibody-producing plasma cells in the bone marrow. Almost all cases occur in individuals aged over 40 years, and age at diagnosis has an impact on patient outcome, especially in terms of the treatment options available. Most patients will receive at least three lines of treatment, and eligible patients will receive stem cell transplantation.



Market Snapshot

Generic erosion of Revlimid will be a major growth resistor in the multiple myeloma market.

Alongside SCT, several triplet combination regimens are used as standard treatment for patients across all lines of therapy.

The incident population is forecast to undergo a substantial 39% increase from 58,200 cases in 2017 to 81,050 in 2037.

A number of leading multiple myeloma drugs will soon face generic competition.

Pipeline candidates will use novel mechanisms of action as distinguishing factors in an increasingly crowded market.

Multiple myeloma drugs will enjoy reimbursement by US payers for the foreseeable future, while novel combinations will spur risk sharing in Europe .

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Darzalex

Product Profile: Empliciti

Product Profile: Farydak

Product Profile: Kyprolis

Product Profile: Ninlaro

Product Profile: Pomalyst

Product Profile: Revlimid

Product Profile: Thalomid

Product Profile: Treanda

Product Profile: Velcade

Product Profile (Late Stage): Venclexta

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ygalo

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bb2121

Product Profile (Late Stage): Isatuximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Selinexor



TREATMENT: MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Overview

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends



EPIDEMIOLOGY: MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Overview

Product Overview

Product Profile: Darzalex

Product Profile: Empliciti

Product Profile: Farydak

Product Profile: Kyprolis

Product Profile: Ninlaro

Product Profile: Pomalyst

Product Profile: Revlimid

Product Profile: Thalomid

Product Profile: Treanda

Product Profile: Velcade



MULTIPLE MYELOMA PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Context

Global Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights

US Pricing

US Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights

US Reimbursement

Japan

Pricing In The Five Major Eu Markets

Five Major Eu Markets Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Appendix



PIPELINE: MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Venclexta

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ygalo

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bb2121

Product Profile (Late Stage): Isatuximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Selinexor



