World Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market 2018-2024: Leading Multiple Myeloma Drugs will Soon Face Generic Competition

Multiple myeloma is characterized by the infiltration of malignant, antibody-producing plasma cells in the bone marrow. Almost all cases occur in individuals aged over 40 years, and age at diagnosis has an impact on patient outcome, especially in terms of the treatment options available. Most patients will receive at least three lines of treatment, and eligible patients will receive stem cell transplantation.
Market Snapshot
- Generic erosion of Revlimid will be a major growth resistor in the multiple myeloma market.
- Alongside SCT, several triplet combination regimens are used as standard treatment for patients across all lines of therapy.
- The incident population is forecast to undergo a substantial 39% increase from 58,200 cases in 2017 to 81,050 in 2037.
- A number of leading multiple myeloma drugs will soon face generic competition.
- Pipeline candidates will use novel mechanisms of action as distinguishing factors in an increasingly crowded market.
- Multiple myeloma drugs will enjoy reimbursement by US payers for the foreseeable future, while novel combinations will spur risk sharing in Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: MULTIPLE MYELOMA
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
TREATMENT: MULTIPLE MYELOMA
Overview
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: MULTIPLE MYELOMA
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: MULTIPLE MYELOMA
Overview
Product Overview
MULTIPLE MYELOMA PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Context
Global Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights
US Pricing
US Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights
US Reimbursement
Japan
Pricing In The Five Major Eu Markets
Five Major Eu Markets Payer And Key Opinion Leader Insights
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
UK
Appendix
PIPELINE: MULTIPLE MYELOMA
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
