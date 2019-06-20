World Nanotechnology Markets to 2024: Research Focus on NanoDevices, NanoMaterials and NanoTools
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanotechnology in US$ Million.
The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- NanoDevices
- NanoMaterials
- NanoTools
The report profiles 358 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Advanced Nano Products Co. Limited (South Korea)
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)
- Bruker Corporation (USA)
- Catalytic Materials, LLC (USA)
- Chemat Technology Inc. (USA)
- ELITech Group (France)
- eSpin Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)
- Hybrid Plastics Inc. (USA)
- Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. (USA)
- Integran Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium)
- NanoMaterials Ltd. (Israel)
- Nanosys, Inc. (USA)
- QuantumSphere, Inc. (USA)
- Rogue Valley Microdevices Inc. (USA)
- Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd. (China)
- Starpharma Holdings (Australia)
Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser
Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
What can we expect from Nanotechnology?
Nanotechnology Market: An Overview
Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future
Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications
Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting Applications
New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time
Industry Gains Traction
Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry
Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent Economic Upheavals
Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention
2. A REVIEW OF KEY NANOTECHNOLOGY PRODUCT MARKETS
Nanomaterials - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Rising Sophistication in Nanomaterial Manufacturing
Hybrid Nanomaterials
Graphene at the Forefront
Nanocomposites - A Dominant Nanomaterial Category
Nanoparticles Category Add to the Growth Prospects for Nanomaterials Market
Nanoclays - A High Growth Sub-Category of Nanomaterials
Carbon Nanotubes Market - A Review
Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: The Dominant Product Variety
Short, Medium & Long Term Applications of MWCNTs
Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: A Review
Nanofibers - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential for Future Growth
Nanocoatings: A Major Application of Nanoparticles
Expanding Applications of Nanocoatings Spur Growth
Environmental Benefits of Nanocoatings Attract Manufacturer Attention
Growing Need for Better Sanitation & Infection Control Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings
Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
Environmental Impacts of Nanomaterials
A Small Market with Big Potential for Growth
Nanosensors Redefines Sensor Technology
3. A REVIEW OF MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKET SEGMENTS
Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics
Shift in Direction Towards More Than Moore's Law Brings Spotlight on Nanointegration
CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market
Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage
CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth
Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare
Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth
High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices
Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer
Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity
Nanotechnology's Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending its Application to POC Devices
Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices
Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment
Agriculture & Food Industry
Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of Nanotechnology
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in the Automotive Industry
Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised to Grow
Advancements in Personal Care Products
4. KEY CHALLENGES TO RECKON WITH & WAY FORWARD
Factors Impeding Growth of Nanotechnology: A Peek Into Challenges
Controversies Still Dog Nanotechnology
Factors Hampering Rapid Commercialization
Delay in Setting up Labs
Legal & Regulatory Processes Delay Release of Funds
Difficulty in getting Money
R&D - Not an Instant Result Generating Activity
Scarcity of Researchers with Appropriate Training
Limited Access to Tools & Technologies
Research Duplication & Absence of Common Standards
Legal and Financial Constraints for Startups
Investment Issues and High Costs Delay Rapid Commercialization
Separating Hype from Reality
A Major Challenge
Negligent Attitude of Companies towards Potential Challenges of Widespread Use of Nanomaterials
Potential Impact of Nanomaterials on Environment & Health - Need of the Hour
Guarded and Protective Stance on Intellectual Property & Open Knowledge-Sharing
Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale
Effective Utilization of Government Budgets
5. R&D STRUCTURE & FINANCING
6. NANOTECH PATENTS - AN OVERVIEW
7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
8. TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGIES
9. NANOTECH FEARS - ARE THEY JUSTIFIED?
10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Liquipel Introduces INVISIBLE SCREEN PROTECTION
Bruker Unveils NanoMechanics Lab for Dimension AFMs
11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Enel Commissions First Nanotechnology-based Wastewater Treatment Plant in Latin America
LatticeGear and NanoTechnology Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement for Cleaving and Scribing Solutions
Evonik Acquires Minority Stake in Nanotech Industrial Solutions
Nanosys Partners with Exciton Technology
Nanomedical Diagnostics Partners Rogue Valley Microdevices for AGILE R100
Integran Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Christian Koenen for Nanovate SMT Solder Stencil Foils
European Chemicals Agency Inks Delegation Agreement with EC EU Observatory for Nanomaterials
12. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 358 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 374)
- The United States (184)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (34)
- Europe (118)
- France (6)
- Germany (53)
- The United Kingdom (24)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (33)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (5)
