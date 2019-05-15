World Nickel (CAS 7440-02-0) Market Research Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nickel (CAS 7440-02-0) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Nickel. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Nickel end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.

The forth chapter deals with Nickel market trends review, distinguish Nickel manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Nickel prices data. The last chapter analyses Nickel downstream markets.

The Nickel global market Report 2019 key points:

Nickel description, its application areas and related patterns

Nickel market situation

Nickel manufacturers and distributors

Nickel prices (by region and provided by market players)

Nickel end-uses breakdown

Nickel downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. NICKEL GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. NICKEL APPLICATION



3. NICKEL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. NICKEL PATENTS



5. NICKEL MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General Nickel market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of Nickel

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Nickel

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.4. Product market forecast



6. NICKEL MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. NICKEL END-USE SECTOR



