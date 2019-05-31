World Nickel Chloride (CAS 7718-54-9) Markets Report 2019 - Applications, Manufacturers and Distributors, Prices, End-Users & Downstream Industries

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nickel chloride (CAS 7718-54-9) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Nickel chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Nickel chloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.

The forth chapter deals with Nickel chloride market trends review, distinguish Nickel chloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Nickel chloride prices data. The last chapter analyses Nickel chloride downstream markets.

The Nickel chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

Nickel chloride description, its application areas and related patterns

Nickel chloride market situation

Nickel chloride manufacturers and distributors

Nickel chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

Nickel chloride end-uses breakdown

Nickel chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. NICKEL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION



1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. NICKEL CHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. NICKEL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. NICKEL CHLORIDE PATENTS



5. NICKEL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



5.1. General Nickel chloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of Nickel chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of Nickel chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Product market forecast



6. NICKEL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. NICKEL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR



