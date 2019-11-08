World No.1 Cage Announcer, Fight to Fame media ambassador signed with M2M

M2M founders Frankie Ordoubadi and Bill Hilary are Hollywood's leading producers in television with 40 years of experience and extensive connections. Founder Bill Hilary has produced some of the most famous, most influential TV shows for BBC, and has won numerous honors and many trophies. M2M founder Frankie Ordoubadi said, "This time we can sign a contract with Fight to Fame is our honor that we have won by more than half a year 's competition. I cherish this opportunity of signing with Fight to Fame. Fight to Fame is the stage for all sports players to sign up and is a platform to showcase the strength of all sports players. Through such a platform using blockchain technology to create a new generation of champions, to help athletes star in Hollywood action movie s and become a Hollywood superstar is the dream of all sports players, boxing fans and movies fans. As a partner of Fight to Fame action star reality show after this successful signing, I am just as lucky as all sports players, and we will definitely produce the best show by creative planning."

M2M founding partner Bill Hilary said that, "As a co-founder, I am very excited about this signing. Although I have been working on a TV show for 40 years, it is a challenge for me to use blockchain technology to create this action star reality show. I want to use my accumulated experience in the past 40 years to create, plan, and produce shows that are popular with sports fans and movie fans all over the world."

Also present at the signing ceremony were Carlos Kremer, World's No.1 Cage Announcer, Global Media Amassador of Fight to Fame, Tim Smithe, the two-time Emmy winner, chairman of Fight to Fame Global Operations Committee, Flex Moore, the internationally renowned coach, Chairman of Fight to Fame Action Star Reality Show, John Pretorius, South Africa's No.1 Music King, President Mandala's Special Ambassador, Fight to Fame Peace Ambassador, Teca Thompson, World Supermodel Fight to Fame spokesperson, May Smithe Fight to Fame Global Ambassador and more.

