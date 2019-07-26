World Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Markets, 2019-2035 - Analyzing the Future for Zircaloy
The primary objective of this report is to factually and analytically approach the current and expected future direction of the nuclear-grade zirconium alloy market with the aim of reaching some clear conclusions about how producers of fuel assemblies for nuclear reactors will obtain the zirconium alloys needed to create their finished products.
Nuclear-grade zirconium alloys and products are used in the fabrication of fuel assemblies used in the vast majority of current and future nuclear reactor designs around the world. Even as the nuclear renaissance has been derailed by the Fukushima accident and other negative nuclear policy and electric power market developments, many aspects of the international nuclear fuel supply chain continue to be of great interest. The supply of nuclear-grade zirconium - from zircon mineral sand through the cladding and components used in finished fuel assemblies - has also not escaped this scrutiny.
This updated report offers the latest analysis of the various sectors that make up the nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, materials, and tubing markets. Using proprietary demand modeling and other unique research results, we identify the latest major trends in this industry by analyzing the global and regional supply and demand balances for nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing as well as the supply and demand situation based on reactor fuel types.
What's New in the 2019 Edition?
This 2019 edition of the Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market report includes the following new and updated elements:
- Enhanced analysis of the latest zirconium minerals market trends, including assessment of the recent rebound in prices for zircon raw materials since 2016 and the subsequent impacts on the nuclear zirconium alloy market
- Increased analysis of the nuclear zirconium alloy production cycle and the technologies deployed in this industry
- Updated supply capacities and production data for all producers in the nuclear-grade zirconium supply chain
- Post-Fukushima updated nuclear reactor and zirconium demand forecasts
- Updated supply forecasts with extended outlook through 2035 for each of the nuclear zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing markets
- A new section on emerging market trends has been added to this 2019 report to provide broader context to key issues, including trade and government policies affecting the zirconium sector, the evolution of accident tolerant nuclear fuels, and the hafnium market
- Updated nuclear-grade zirconium sponge and alloy market price estimates and future price assessments
- Improved discussion on the design of BWR and PWR fuel assemblies, the zirconium alloy components of which they are constructed, and the fuel fabrication process
Standard Features
- General Zirconium Overview provides a broad summary of the zirconium mineral occurrence, resource base, and industrial applications, including the role of zirconium alloy production for the nuclear fuel industry. This helps put the specific nuclear zirconium market analysis in perspective.
- Manufacturing Processes for Nuclear Fuel Components discusses the manufacturing processes and the overall "zirconium cycle" for production of the materials and components used in nuclear fuel assemblies.
- Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Materials & Product Suppliers offers updated descriptions of each company involved in nuclear-grade zirconium alloy materials and product supply. This includes all firms in the world involved in zirconium sponge and alloy production and processing through manufacture of tube-reduced extrusions (TREX), as well as separate tubing manufacture.
- Nuclear Fuel Fabricators & Zircaloy Tubing Supply provides a review of the nuclear fuel fabrication business and processes while indicating where fabricators acquire their zirconium fuel assembly components.
- Nuclear Zirconium Supply & Demand Analysis offers proprietary data and analysis of the global supply and demand balance for nuclear fuel-related zirconium sponge, alloy, and products. In addition, this chapter includes regional breakdowns as well as supply and demand analysis based on the different global reactor fuel types.
- Overall Conclusions & Market Analysis completes our nuclear-grade zirconium market analysis with final thoughts on emerging and future market trends as well as expectations for price developments.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction & Overview
- Comprehensive Coverage of the Global Nuclear Zirconium Industry
- Availability of Data
- What's New in the 2019 Report?
- Structure of the Report
1 - General Zirconium Overview & Zircon Market Review
Occurrence
- Primary Producing Countries
- Hafnium Occurrence
General Uses
- Zirconium Metal
Nuclear Applications
- New Nuclear Zirconium Alloys Under Development
Zircon Resources and Production
- Reserves and Resources
- Zircon Mining
- Zircon Production
Individual Company Production
Zircon Consumption and Prices
- Overview
- Consumption of Zircon
Influence of Tile Manufacturing Techniques
- Market Dynamics
- Zircon Prices
Zirconium Oxychloride Market
The Influence of China
Conclusions
2 - Manufacturing Processes for Nuclear Fuel Components
Production of Zirconium Sponge
- The Importance of Hafnium Separation
- Zircon Sand Processing
- Hafnium Removal
- Final Sponge Production
Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Ingots
Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and Tube-Reduced Extrusions (TREX)
Production of Nuclear Fuel Tubing
3 - Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Materials & Product Suppliers
Zirconium Sponge Producers
China
- State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)
- Guangdong Orient Zirconic Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd. (Orient Zirconic)
- Jiangxi Kingan Hi-Tech Company, Ltd. (Kingan)
France
- Framatome Zirconium Division (formerly CEZUS)
India
- Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)
Russia
- Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)
Ukraine
- SSPE Zirconium
United States
- ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC)
- Western Zirconium (WZ)
Producers of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and TREX
Argentina
- Fabricacin de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)
China
- State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)
- Other Chinese Facilities
France
- Framatome Zirconium Division (formerly CEZUS)
India
- Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)
Russia
- Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)
Sweden
- Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)
United States
- ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC)
- Western Zirconium (WZ)
- Zirconium Alloy Scrap Recycling
Manufacturers of Nuclear Fuel Tubing
Argentina
- Fabricacin de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)
Canada
- BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada (BWXT Canada)
- Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, Inc. (CFMI)
China
- State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)
- CNNC-AREVA Shanghai Tubing Co. (CAST)
France
- Framatome Zirconium Division (formerly CEZUS)
India
- Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)
Iran
- Zirconium Production Plant (ZPP)
Japan
- Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Company (MNF)
- Zirco Products (ZP)
Russia
- Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)
South Korea
- KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF)
Sweden
- Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)
United Kingdom
- Fine Tubes, Ltd.
United States
- Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF)
- Sandvik Special Metals Corporation (SSM)
- Superior Tube Company
- Veridiam
- Westinghouse Specialty Metals Plant (SMP)
Possible Future Supply Developments
4 - Nuclear Fuel Fabricators & Zirconium Components Supply
Fabrication Market Overview
Key Players
- Framatome
- Global Nuclear Fuel
- Westinghouse Electric Company
- TVEL Fuel Company
- KEPCO Nuclear Fuel
- National and Regional Fuel Suppliers
- Non-LWR Fuel Fabricators
Fabrication Supply & Demand
Non-LWR Fuel Supply and Demand
Fabrication Market Dynamics
Zirconium Alloy Components and the Fuel Fabrication Process
- Fuel Cladding
- End Plugs or Caps
- Fuel Rods
- Spacer Grids
- BWR Water Rods/Channels
- BWR Fuel Channels
- PWR Guide Tubes/Thimbles and Instrument Tubes
- End Fittings
- Construction of the Assembly
Zirconium Tubing & BWR Channel Supply to Fabricators
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Romania
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- United States
5 - Nuclear Zirconium Supply & Demand Analysis
Nuclear Zirconium Demand Modeling
- Unaccounted for Zirconium Demand
Nuclear Zirconium Supply Forecasting
Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Sponge
- Zirconium Sponge Demand Forecasts
- Zirconium Sponge Supply Forecast
Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Alloys
- Zirconium Alloy Demand Forecasts
- Zirconium Alloy Supply Forecast
Global Supply and Demand for Zirconium Tubing
- Zirconium Tubing Demand Forecasts
- Zirconium Tubing Supply Forecast
Regional Demand and Supply Considerations
- Regional Demand Distributions
Zirconium Alloy
Zirconium Tubing
- Analysis of Regional Supply
Zirconium Alloy
Zirconium Tubing
Reactor Type Demand and Supply Considerations
- Reactor Type Demand Distributions
Zirconium Alloy
Zirconium Tubing
Analysis of Reactor Type Zirconium Supply and Demand
6 - Overall Conclusions & Market Analysis
The Influence of Zircon and ZOC Prices
The Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market in the Post-Fukushima World
Emerging Market Issues
- Government Policies and Trade Actions
- Impact of Accident Tolerant Fuels and Advanced Cladding Designs
Appendix A: Zirconium Weight Calculations for Fuel Assemblies
Appendix B: Nuclear Power Forecasts
- Base Case Reactor Forecast
- Alternative Reactor Forecast Cases
- Post-Fukushima Changes to Nuclear Power Forecasts
Appendix C: Nuclear Power Regions
Appendix D: Statistics on Reactor Technologies and Vendors
Appendix E: Websites of Nuclear Zirconium Companies
- Zirconium Sponge Companies
- Zirconium Alloy Companies
- Zirconium Tubing Companies
