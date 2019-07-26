World Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Markets, 2019-2035 - Analyzing the Future for Zircaloy

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The primary objective of this report is to factually and analytically approach the current and expected future direction of the nuclear-grade zirconium alloy market with the aim of reaching some clear conclusions about how producers of fuel assemblies for nuclear reactors will obtain the zirconium alloys needed to create their finished products.

Nuclear-grade zirconium alloys and products are used in the fabrication of fuel assemblies used in the vast majority of current and future nuclear reactor designs around the world. Even as the nuclear renaissance has been derailed by the Fukushima accident and other negative nuclear policy and electric power market developments, many aspects of the international nuclear fuel supply chain continue to be of great interest. The supply of nuclear-grade zirconium - from zircon mineral sand through the cladding and components used in finished fuel assemblies - has also not escaped this scrutiny.



This updated report offers the latest analysis of the various sectors that make up the nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, materials, and tubing markets. Using proprietary demand modeling and other unique research results, we identify the latest major trends in this industry by analyzing the global and regional supply and demand balances for nuclear-grade zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing as well as the supply and demand situation based on reactor fuel types.

What's New in the 2019 Edition?

This 2019 edition of the Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market report includes the following new and updated elements:

Enhanced analysis of the latest zirconium minerals market trends, including assessment of the recent rebound in prices for zircon raw materials since 2016 and the subsequent impacts on the nuclear zirconium alloy market

Increased analysis of the nuclear zirconium alloy production cycle and the technologies deployed in this industry

Updated supply capacities and production data for all producers in the nuclear-grade zirconium supply chain

Post-Fukushima updated nuclear reactor and zirconium demand forecasts

Updated supply forecasts with extended outlook through 2035 for each of the nuclear zirconium sponge, alloy, and tubing markets

A new section on emerging market trends has been added to this 2019 report to provide broader context to key issues, including trade and government policies affecting the zirconium sector, the evolution of accident tolerant nuclear fuels, and the hafnium market

Updated nuclear-grade zirconium sponge and alloy market price estimates and future price assessments

Improved discussion on the design of BWR and PWR fuel assemblies, the zirconium alloy components of which they are constructed, and the fuel fabrication process

Standard Features

General Zirconium Overview provides a broad summary of the zirconium mineral occurrence, resource base, and industrial applications, including the role of zirconium alloy production for the nuclear fuel industry. This helps put the specific nuclear zirconium market analysis in perspective.

provides a broad summary of the zirconium mineral occurrence, resource base, and industrial applications, including the role of zirconium alloy production for the nuclear fuel industry. This helps put the specific nuclear zirconium market analysis in perspective. Manufacturing Processes for Nuclear Fuel Components discusses the manufacturing processes and the overall "zirconium cycle" for production of the materials and components used in nuclear fuel assemblies.

discusses the manufacturing processes and the overall "zirconium cycle" for production of the materials and components used in nuclear fuel assemblies. Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Materials & Product Suppliers offers updated descriptions of each company involved in nuclear-grade zirconium alloy materials and product supply. This includes all firms in the world involved in zirconium sponge and alloy production and processing through manufacture of tube-reduced extrusions (TREX), as well as separate tubing manufacture.

offers updated descriptions of each company involved in nuclear-grade zirconium alloy materials and product supply. This includes all firms in the world involved in zirconium sponge and alloy production and processing through manufacture of tube-reduced extrusions (TREX), as well as separate tubing manufacture. Nuclear Fuel Fabricators & Zircaloy Tubing Supply provides a review of the nuclear fuel fabrication business and processes while indicating where fabricators acquire their zirconium fuel assembly components.

provides a review of the nuclear fuel fabrication business and processes while indicating where fabricators acquire their zirconium fuel assembly components. Nuclear Zirconium Supply & Demand Analysis offers proprietary data and analysis of the global supply and demand balance for nuclear fuel-related zirconium sponge, alloy, and products. In addition, this chapter includes regional breakdowns as well as supply and demand analysis based on the different global reactor fuel types.

offers proprietary data and analysis of the global supply and demand balance for nuclear fuel-related zirconium sponge, alloy, and products. In addition, this chapter includes regional breakdowns as well as supply and demand analysis based on the different global reactor fuel types. Overall Conclusions & Market Analysis completes our nuclear-grade zirconium market analysis with final thoughts on emerging and future market trends as well as expectations for price developments.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction & Overview

Comprehensive Coverage of the Global Nuclear Zirconium Industry

Availability of Data

What's New in the 2019 Report?

Structure of the Report

1 - General Zirconium Overview & Zircon Market Review



Occurrence

Primary Producing Countries

Hafnium Occurrence

General Uses

Zirconium Metal

Nuclear Applications

New Nuclear Zirconium Alloys Under Development

Zircon Resources and Production

Reserves and Resources

Zircon Mining

Zircon Production

Individual Company Production



Zircon Consumption and Prices

Overview

Consumption of Zircon

Influence of Tile Manufacturing Techniques

Market Dynamics

Zircon Prices

Zirconium Oxychloride Market



The Influence of China



Conclusions



2 - Manufacturing Processes for Nuclear Fuel Components



Production of Zirconium Sponge

The Importance of Hafnium Separation

Zircon Sand Processing

Hafnium Removal

Final Sponge Production

Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Ingots



Manufacture of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and Tube-Reduced Extrusions (TREX)



Production of Nuclear Fuel Tubing

3 - Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Materials & Product Suppliers



Zirconium Sponge Producers



China

State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)

Guangdong Orient Zirconic Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd. (Orient Zirconic)

Jiangxi Kingan Hi-Tech Company, Ltd. (Kingan)

France

Framatome Zirconium Division (formerly CEZUS)

India

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Russia

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

Ukraine

SSPE Zirconium

United States

ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC)

Western Zirconium (WZ)

Producers of Zirconium Alloy Plate, Sheet, Bar Stock, and TREX



Argentina

Fabricacin de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)

China

State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)

Other Chinese Facilities

France

Framatome Zirconium Division (formerly CEZUS)

India

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Russia

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

Sweden

Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)

United States

ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (ATI-SAC)

Western Zirconium (WZ)

Zirconium Alloy Scrap Recycling

Manufacturers of Nuclear Fuel Tubing

Argentina

Fabricacin de Aleaciones Especiales, SA (FAE)

Canada

BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada (BWXT Canada)

Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, Inc. (CFMI)

China

State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium Industry Company, Ltd. (SNZ)

CNNC-AREVA Shanghai Tubing Co. (CAST)

France

Framatome Zirconium Division (formerly CEZUS)

India

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC)

Iran

Zirconium Production Plant (ZPP)

Japan

Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Company (MNF)

Zirco Products (ZP)

Russia

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant (CMP)

South Korea

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF)

Sweden

Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT)

United Kingdom

Fine Tubes, Ltd.

United States

Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF)

Sandvik Special Metals Corporation (SSM)

Superior Tube Company

Veridiam

Westinghouse Specialty Metals Plant (SMP)

Possible Future Supply Developments



4 - Nuclear Fuel Fabricators & Zirconium Components Supply



Fabrication Market Overview



Key Players

Framatome

Global Nuclear Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company

TVEL Fuel Company

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel

National and Regional Fuel Suppliers

Non-LWR Fuel Fabricators

Fabrication Supply & Demand



Non-LWR Fuel Supply and Demand



Fabrication Market Dynamics



Zirconium Alloy Components and the Fuel Fabrication Process

Fuel Cladding

End Plugs or Caps

Fuel Rods

Spacer Grids

BWR Water Rods/Channels

BWR Fuel Channels

PWR Guide Tubes/Thimbles and Instrument Tubes

End Fittings

Construction of the Assembly

Zirconium Tubing & BWR Channel Supply to Fabricators

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Japan

South Korea

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

5 - Nuclear Zirconium Supply & Demand Analysis



Nuclear Zirconium Demand Modeling

Unaccounted for Zirconium Demand

Nuclear Zirconium Supply Forecasting



Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Sponge

Zirconium Sponge Demand Forecasts

Zirconium Sponge Supply Forecast

Global Supply and Demand for Nuclear-Grade Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Alloy Demand Forecasts

Zirconium Alloy Supply Forecast

Global Supply and Demand for Zirconium Tubing

Zirconium Tubing Demand Forecasts

Zirconium Tubing Supply Forecast

Regional Demand and Supply Considerations

Regional Demand Distributions

Zirconium Alloy



Zirconium Tubing

Analysis of Regional Supply

Zirconium Alloy



Zirconium Tubing



Reactor Type Demand and Supply Considerations

Reactor Type Demand Distributions

Zirconium Alloy



Zirconium Tubing



Analysis of Reactor Type Zirconium Supply and Demand



6 - Overall Conclusions & Market Analysis



The Influence of Zircon and ZOC Prices



The Nuclear Zirconium Alloy Market in the Post-Fukushima World



Emerging Market Issues

Government Policies and Trade Actions

Impact of Accident Tolerant Fuels and Advanced Cladding Designs

Appendix A: Zirconium Weight Calculations for Fuel Assemblies



Appendix B: Nuclear Power Forecasts

Base Case Reactor Forecast

Alternative Reactor Forecast Cases

Post-Fukushima Changes to Nuclear Power Forecasts

Appendix C: Nuclear Power Regions



Appendix D: Statistics on Reactor Technologies and Vendors



Appendix E: Websites of Nuclear Zirconium Companies

Zirconium Sponge Companies

Zirconium Alloy Companies

Zirconium Tubing Companies

