World Outlook for Industrial Enzymes 2020 - Industrial Enzymes in Household Care Forecast to Grow at 9% Y-o-Y Due to Surge in Sales Driven by COVID-19 Related Events

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Enzymes - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for Industrial Enzymes used in Textiles & Leather applications is anticipated to decline drastically in 2020 compared to 2019, estimated at -8.2% Y-o-Y due to the decline in Chinese textile production, with volumes shifting away from China to countries with lower enzyme penetration. Demand for Industrial Enzymes in Biofuel applications is expected to contract sharply with a negative Y-o-Y rate of 7.3% due to a sharp decline in gasoline demand and consequently a significant drop in the demand for ethanol.

Industrial enzymes demand in Household Care estimated to grow at a faster 9% Y-o-Y in 2020 due to increased enzymatic penetration of detergents, mainly in emerging markets, and an unanticipated surge in sales driven by COVID-19-related effects. The overall Industrial Enzymes market, globally, expected to touch US$6.1 billion in 2020.



Research Findings & Coverage

The Industrial Enzymes global market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major application segments

The study analyzes the market for industrial enzymes by product type and application segment in each major geographic region/country

Surging Household and Personal Care Products Demand amid Covid-19

Enzyme from Agricultural Waste used in Laundry Detergent

Innovative Approach to Produce Daily-Used Enzymes in Plants

Biological Enzyme, as a New Source of Hydrogen Fuel

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 29

The industry guide includes the contact details for 172 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Industrial Enzymes:

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Lipases

Phytases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

The market for application segments of industrial enzymes analyzed in this study includes the following:

Food & Beverages

Biofuels

Household Care

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Textiles & Leather

Paper & Pulp

Waste Treatment

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global industrial enzymes market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2024 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , The United Kingdom , Italy , Spain and Rest of Europe )

( , , The , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( Japan , China , India , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.2 Applications of Industrial Enzymes



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Surging Household and Personal Care Products Demand amid Covid-19

2.2 Enzyme from Agricultural Waste used in Laundry Detergent

2.3 Biological Enzyme, as a New Source of Hydrogen Fuel

2.4 Innovative Approach to Produce Daily-Used Enzymes in Plants

2.5 Researchers Engineer PETase, a Plastic-Eating Enzyme

2.6 Enzyme-Like Catalytic Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications

2.7 Enzymes Engineered for Eating Plastics

2.8 Development of Industrial Biocatalysts Speeded Up by Evolution of Enzymes and Synthetic Microorganisms



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview by Product Segment

5.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview by Application Segment

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



7. EUROPE



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



9. SOUTH AMERICA



10. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE

Companies Mentioned

AB Enzymes GmbH

Adisseo France SAS

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Aum Enzymes

BASF SE

Biocatalysts LTD.

BioResource International, Inc.

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Codexis, Inc.

Creative Enzymes

DowDuPont Inc.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc.

ENMEX S.A. De C.V.

Hayashibara Co., Ltd.

Iogen Corporation

Kerry Group Plc

Kerry Inc.

Maps Enzymes Ltd

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Nagase Chemtex Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Novus International, Inc.

Qingdao Vland Biotech Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Sunson Industry Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0u4g1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

