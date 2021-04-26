World Outlook for the Exosome Market: Surging Number of Scientific Papers Investigating Exosomes and their Applications

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Exosome Market - Market Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exosome-related technologies have been developing rapidly over the past few years and substantial growth is expected for the market as they get integrated into the fields of liquid biopsy, precision medicine and regenerative medicine. In particular, cancer derived exosomes influence the invasive potential of cells by regulating angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them an extremely useful source of biomarkers for use in cancer detection, diagnosis, and therapeutic selection.

The cargo contained within exosomes can offer prognostic information for a range of diseases - including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases - as well as cancer. Researchers investigating exosome biomarkers have discovered, identified, and reported the presence of hundreds of biomolecules within the lumen of exosomes. This discovery has compelled a rapid rise in exosome-related cancer biomarker research, including the use of exosomes for the detection, monitoring, and treatment of a diverse range of oncologic conditions.

Importantly, exosomes are present within a diverse range of biofluids, including serum, plasma, urine, seminal fluid, CSF, saliva, tears and breast milk. For this reason, exosome-based diagnostics are minimally invasive, offering ease of use and speed of detection. Exosomes can also act as prognostic indicators and predictors of a patient's response to a specific course of treatment.

Exosomes are also being explored for their use as cell-free therapeutics. For example, if a patient has a disease caused by a missing or defective protein or microRNA, the patient's exosomes can be isolated, modified with the appropriate siRNA or protein and then injected back into the patient for treatment. There are also many approaches being researched for creating drug-loaded exosomes. Furthermore, exosomes can often exert powerful effects. For example, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have the capacity to suppress inflammation, prevent scar tissue formation, and mediate a healthy immune response.

This global market report explores the growing demand for exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, research tools, and manufacturing technologies. The report reveals trend rate data for exosome patents, grants, scientific publications, and clinical trials.

It highlights information about exosome industry partnerships, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, and financing events. It features company profiles for 107 global competitors from across the exosome marketplace. Importantly, it presents market size determinations by market segment with forecasts through 2028.

The exosome industry is witnessing:

A surging number of scientific papers investigating exosomes and their applications

Rising numbers of clinicals trials investigating exosome therapeutics and diagnostics

Swelling appetite among investors for exosome technology

An increasingly competitive IP environment

A diverse range of co-development partnerships

Proliferating numbers of exosome competitors in all major life science markets worldwide

Profiles of Exosome Market Competitors

101 Bio

Abbexa, Ltd.

Abnova

Adipomics, Inc.

Aegle Therapeutics

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Alexerion Biotech Corp.

Anjarium Biosciences

antibodies-online GmbH

Aposcience AG

Aruna Bio

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Aviva Systems Biology

Azymus Therapeutics

BARD1 Life Sciences, Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Bio-Techne

BioCat GmbH

BioFluidica

Biorbyt, Ltd.

BioVision, Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics

CD Bioparticles

Cell Care Therapeutics

Cell Factory BVBA/Esperite NV

Cell Guidance Systems, Ltd.

Cellarcus Biosciences, Inc.

Ciloa

Clara Biotech

Codiak Biosciences

Creative Bioarray

Cusabio Technology LLC

Direct Biologics

DLdevelop

EVerZom

Evomic Science, LLC

Exerkine Corp.

ExoCan Healthcare Technologies, Pvt. Ltd.

ExoCoBio, Co., Ltd.

Exogenus Therapeutics

EXoPERT

Exopharm

ExosomePlus

ExoVectory

GenWay Biotech, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

HansaBioMed Life Sciences, Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc.

ILIAS Biologics, Inc.

Innocan Pharma Corporation

Innovex Therapeutics, S.L.

Invent Biotechnologies, Inc.

Invitrx Therapeutics

Izon Science, Ltd.

Kimera Labs , Inc.

, Inc. LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mantra Bio

MDimune

miR Scientific

Mursla, Ltd.

MyBioSource, Inc.

NanoSomix, Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Novus Biologicals, LLC

nRichDx, Inc.

Oasis Diagnostics Corp.

OmniSpirant Limited

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

ReNeuron

RoosterBio, Inc.

Stemcell Medicine, Ltd.

System Biosciences, LLC

Tavec Pharma

Theoria Science, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TransGen Biotech, Co., Ltd.

TriArm Therapeutics, Co., Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corp.

Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc.

VivaZome Therapeutics, Pvt. Ltd.

Xollent Biotech

XOStem, Inc.

YMIR Genomics LLC

