World Packaging Robots Market Expected to Reach $8.37 Billion by 2026

The global packaging robots market is expected to reach $8.37 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.1%.

In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global packaging robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global packaging robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on gripper type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Vacuum

Claw

Clamp

Other Types

Based on production capacity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

<_20 />

120-500 Products/Minute

>500 Products/Minute

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.



Packing

Case Packing

Tray Packing

Filling

Other Packings

Palletizing

Case Palletizing

De-Palletizing

Bag Palletizing

Picking



Other Applications



Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Semiconductors

Consumer Products

Machine Tools & Components

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

E-commerce & Logistics

Chemicals

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global packaging robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Limited

AFAST Robotics

BluePrint Automation

Bosch Packaging Technology

Brenton Engineering

Epson Robots

Fanuc Corporation

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo

Intelligent Actuator

Krones AG

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Reis Robotics

Remtec Automation LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yamaha Robotics

