World Packaging Robots Market Expected to Reach $8.37 Billion by 2026
Feb 20, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global packaging robots market is expected to reach $8.37 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.1%.
In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global packaging robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global packaging robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Delta Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
Based on gripper type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Vacuum
- Claw
- Clamp
- Other Types
Based on production capacity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- <_20 />
- 120-500 Products/Minute
- >500 Products/Minute
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Packing
- Case Packing
- Tray Packing
- Filling
- Other Packings
Palletizing
- Case Palletizing
- De-Palletizing
- Bag Palletizing
Picking
Other Applications
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Food & Beverages
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Consumer Products
- Machine Tools & Components
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- E-commerce & Logistics
- Chemicals
- Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global packaging robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- ABB Limited
- AFAST Robotics
- BluePrint Automation
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Brenton Engineering
- Epson Robots
- Fanuc Corporation
- Fuji Yusoki Kogyo
- Intelligent Actuator
- Krones AG
- Kuka Roboter GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Reis Robotics
- Remtec Automation LLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Yamaha Robotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbck0i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article