World Personal Identity Management (PIM) Market Projections to 2024 by Component, Deployment, Data Type, Industry Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal identity management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global personal identity management market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

At present, the PIM market is at a nascent stage, however, with the repeated occurrences of data breaches and security attacks as well as the growing digital footprint of individuals across various channels, it is gaining immense popularity worldwide.

Various technological advancements, such as cloud computing, real-time data access, modern electric meters and automated meter infrastructure, have facilitated the adoption of PIM solutions. Further, as many employees work outside the company facilities and firewalls, these systems are being used for security purposes in numerous organizations.

Moreover, due to the high frequency and severity of cybercrime incidents, governments across the globe are implementing various laws and regulations for securing personal data. These government mandates are supplementing the utilization of PIM solutions which is having a positive impact on the industry growth.

Besides this, with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), digital identity management systems can identify devices, sensors and monitors which help in managing personal identity information of the user consisting of their credentials (certificates, tokens, biometrics), identifiers (User ID, email, URL) and attributes (roles, positions, privileges). This is projected to expand the applications of PIM solutions in the coming years.

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Personal Identity Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment

5.5 Market Breakup by Data Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Applications

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment

7.1 On-Premises

7.2 Cloud



8 Market Breakup by Data Type

8.1 Behavioral Data

8.2 Individual Identity Data

8.3 Derived Data

8.4 Self-Identified Data



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

9.1 IT & Telecom

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 Energy & Utilities

9.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 IBM Corporation

15.3.2 VMware Inc.

15.3.3 CA Technologies

15.3.4 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.5 Oracle Corporation

15.3.6 Okta Inc.

15.3.7 Hitachi ID Systems Inc.

15.3.8 Dell Software

15.3.9 Netiq

15.3.10 Sailpoint Technologies Inc.

15.3.11 Onelogin Inc

15.3.12 Centrify corporation

15.3.13 Experian Inc.

15.3.14 Kaspersky Lab



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w0tk0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

