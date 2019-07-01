World Personal Identity Management (PIM) Market Projections to 2024 by Component, Deployment, Data Type, Industry Vertical, and Region
Jul 01, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personal identity management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global personal identity management market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
At present, the PIM market is at a nascent stage, however, with the repeated occurrences of data breaches and security attacks as well as the growing digital footprint of individuals across various channels, it is gaining immense popularity worldwide.
Various technological advancements, such as cloud computing, real-time data access, modern electric meters and automated meter infrastructure, have facilitated the adoption of PIM solutions. Further, as many employees work outside the company facilities and firewalls, these systems are being used for security purposes in numerous organizations.
Moreover, due to the high frequency and severity of cybercrime incidents, governments across the globe are implementing various laws and regulations for securing personal data. These government mandates are supplementing the utilization of PIM solutions which is having a positive impact on the industry growth.
Besides this, with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), digital identity management systems can identify devices, sensors and monitors which help in managing personal identity information of the user consisting of their credentials (certificates, tokens, biometrics), identifiers (User ID, email, URL) and attributes (roles, positions, privileges). This is projected to expand the applications of PIM solutions in the coming years.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Personal Identity Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Component
5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment
5.5 Market Breakup by Data Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Applications
6.2 Services
7 Market Breakup by Deployment
7.1 On-Premises
7.2 Cloud
8 Market Breakup by Data Type
8.1 Behavioral Data
8.2 Individual Identity Data
8.3 Derived Data
8.4 Self-Identified Data
9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
9.1 IT & Telecom
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.3 Energy & Utilities
9.4 Consumer Goods & Retail
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 IBM Corporation
15.3.2 VMware Inc.
15.3.3 CA Technologies
15.3.4 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.5 Oracle Corporation
15.3.6 Okta Inc.
15.3.7 Hitachi ID Systems Inc.
15.3.8 Dell Software
15.3.9 Netiq
15.3.10 Sailpoint Technologies Inc.
15.3.11 Onelogin Inc
15.3.12 Centrify corporation
15.3.13 Experian Inc.
15.3.14 Kaspersky Lab
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w0tk0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article