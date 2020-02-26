World Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Report with CAGR Forecasts to 2027
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phytogenic Feed Additives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market accounted for $638.75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,743.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for naturally produced feed additives, emphasis on improving poultry health, and check on the use of antibiotics are the factors driving the market growth. However, low profit margin may hinder the market growth.
Phytogenic feed additives usually consist of herbal plants and are made of a broad range of substances. They have potential antimicrobial properties other than providing anti-oxidative effects. These animal feed additives also aid in improving growth by enhancing palatability as well as improving gut functioning for increased food consumption.
By Livestock, the Poultry segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increase the demand for superior quality feed because of the rapid growth in poultry meat production. Based on geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the prohibition of the use of antibiotics in animal feed and strict regulations imposed by the European Commission on synthetic feed additives.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dry
5.3 Liquid
6 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flavonoids
6.3 Essential Oils
6.4 Echinacea
6.5 Oleoresins
6.6 Saponins
6.7 Other Types
6.7.1 Tannins
6.7.2 Mucilage
6.7.3 Bitter Substances
6.7.4 Pungent Substances
7 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Antimicrobial Properties
7.3 Palatability Enhancers
7.4 Performance Enhancers
7.5 Other Functions
7.5.1 Anti-inflammatory Properties
8 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fruits & Vegetables
8.3 Herbs & Spices
8.4 Flowers
9 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Packaging Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Rigid Packaging
9.2.1 Boxes/Cartons
9.2.2 Cans
9.3 Flexible Packaging
9.4 Other Packaging Types
10 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Livestock
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Equine
10.3 Pets
10.4 Poultry
10.5 Aquatic Animals
10.6 Swine
10.7 Ruminants
10.8 Other Livestock
11 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Distribution Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Mass Retailers
11.3 Internet Retailing
11.4 Direct Selling
11.5 Other Distribution Channels
12 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Poultry Shops
12.3 Poultry Owners
12.4 Other End Users
13 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Geography
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
- Cargill Inc
- BIOMIN Holding GmbH
- DowDuPont
- Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd
- Delacon Biotechnik GmbH
- Natural Remedies
- Phytosynthese
- Ayurvet Limited
- Dostofarm GmbH
- Synthite Industries Ltd
- Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH
- Silvateam S.P.A
- Pancosma
- Growell India
- Kemin Industries Inc
