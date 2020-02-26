World Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Report with CAGR Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phytogenic Feed Additives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market accounted for $638.75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,743.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for naturally produced feed additives, emphasis on improving poultry health, and check on the use of antibiotics are the factors driving the market growth. However, low profit margin may hinder the market growth.



Phytogenic feed additives usually consist of herbal plants and are made of a broad range of substances. They have potential antimicrobial properties other than providing anti-oxidative effects. These animal feed additives also aid in improving growth by enhancing palatability as well as improving gut functioning for increased food consumption.



By Livestock, the Poultry segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increase the demand for superior quality feed because of the rapid growth in poultry meat production. Based on geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the prohibition of the use of antibiotics in animal feed and strict regulations imposed by the European Commission on synthetic feed additives.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dry

5.3 Liquid



6 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flavonoids

6.3 Essential Oils

6.4 Echinacea

6.5 Oleoresins

6.6 Saponins

6.7 Other Types

6.7.1 Tannins

6.7.2 Mucilage

6.7.3 Bitter Substances

6.7.4 Pungent Substances



7 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antimicrobial Properties

7.3 Palatability Enhancers

7.4 Performance Enhancers

7.5 Other Functions

7.5.1 Anti-inflammatory Properties



8 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruits & Vegetables

8.3 Herbs & Spices

8.4 Flowers



9 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Packaging Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rigid Packaging

9.2.1 Boxes/Cartons

9.2.2 Cans

9.3 Flexible Packaging

9.4 Other Packaging Types



10 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Equine

10.3 Pets

10.4 Poultry

10.5 Aquatic Animals

10.6 Swine

10.7 Ruminants

10.8 Other Livestock



11 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Distribution Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Mass Retailers

11.3 Internet Retailing

11.4 Direct Selling

11.5 Other Distribution Channels



12 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Poultry Shops

12.3 Poultry Owners

12.4 Other End Users



13 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Geography



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling



Cargill Inc

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

DowDuPont

Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Natural Remedies

Phytosynthese

Ayurvet Limited

Dostofarm GmbH

Synthite Industries Ltd

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Silvateam S.P.A

Pancosma

Growell India

Kemin Industries Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hifuze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

