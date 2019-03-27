World Polystyrene Market Outlook and Forecasts, 2019-2023 - Present and Future Trends for Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polystyrene (PS): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world Polystyrene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for Polystyrene.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of Polystyrene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Polystyrene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on Polystyrene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of Polystyrene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Polystyrene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: POLYSTYRENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POLYSTYRENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. POLYSTYRENE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World polystyrene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World polystyrene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Polystyrene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Polystyrene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Polystyrene prices in the world market



4. POLYSTYRENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Polystyrene European market analysis



Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Poland

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

UK

4.2. Polystyrene Asia Pacific market analysis



Australia

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Pakistan

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Polystyrene North American market analysis



USA

4.4. Polystyrene Latin American market analysis



Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Polystyrene Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

5. POLYSTYRENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Polystyrene capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Polystyrene consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Polystyrene market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYSTYRENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. POLYSTYRENE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. POLYSTYRENE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



