World Rechargeable Battery Market Research Report 2019-2024 - Segmented by Battery Type, Capacity, Application and Region

The global rechargeable battery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global rechargeable battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



As consumers have been adopting portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools and MP3 players, the need for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially over the years.



Nowadays, consumers prefer to use rechargeable batteries as they are more energy efficient, produce less waste and can be charged with a simple battery charger. Besides this, the ongoing innovations in the field of material sciences have enabled manufacturers to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries which has increased their demand across the globe. For instance, there has been a rise in the usage of advanced lithium-air and -copper batteries in hybrid electric vehicles.



Moreover, researchers are developing a new rechargeable battery technology, known as flow battery, that can double the power output, as compared to conventional batteries, without taking up additional space. This technology has the capability to extend the range of electric vehicles as well as the time between cell phone charges.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global rechargeable battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rechargeable battery industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rechargeable battery industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rechargeable battery industry?

What is the structure of the global rechargeable battery industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rechargeable battery industry?

What are the profit margins in the global rechargeable battery industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rechargeable Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Battery Type

6.1 Lead-Acid Batteries

6.2 Li-ion Batteries

6.3 NiMH Batteries

6.4 NiCd Batteries

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 150 - 1000 mAh

7.2 1300 - 2700 mAh

7.3 3000 - 4000 mAh

7.4 4000 - 6000 mAh

7.5 6000 - 10000 mAh

7.6 More than 10000 mAh



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Industrial Applications

8.3 Automobile Applications

8.4 Defence

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 East Penn Manufacturing

14.3.2 EnerSys

14.3.3 Exide Technologies

14.3.4 Johnson Controls

14.3.5 LG Chem

14.3.6 Saft

14.3.7 SAMSUNG SDI

14.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.9 Apple Inc.

14.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.

14.3.11 LG Chem Ltd.

14.3.12 Enfucell Oy

14.3.13 Ultralife Corporation

14.3.14 Cryopak

14.3.15 Blue Spark Technology

14.3.16 NEC Energy Solutions Inc.



