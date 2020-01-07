World Robotically Assisted Surgical (RAS) Devices Industry, Forecast to 2023 - Leading Players are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Globus Medical
Jan 07, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides an analysis and sales forecast for the global market for robotically assisted surgical (RAS) systems. This market, as covered by the scope of this report, includes RAS systems, instruments and accessories, and services. Geographic segments covered include the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and the rest of the world.
This report provides the following useful information:
- An overview of robotic surgery systems
- Procedure volumes for the leading suppliers
- Leading products by clinical indication
- Emerging products that will disrupt the market
- An in-depth market and competitive analysis
Key Highlights
- Over the forecast period covered by this report, sales of robotic surgery systems are projected to increase at a CAGR of 16%, from approximately $4.6bn in 2018 to $9.7bn in 2023.
- Of the three market segments, instruments and accessories contributed the majority (48%) of revenue, with robotic surgery systems contributing 36%, and services 16%.
- Key market drivers include an uptick in adoption of robotic surgery in underpenetrated procedures and emerging markets & the advantages that minimally invasive surgery provides.
- Market limiters include the per procedure cost for robotic surgery & the high acquisition cost of robotic surgery systems.
- Leading competitors in the market for robotic surgery systems include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Globus Medical.
Key Topics Covered
1. Robotically Assisted Surgery
1.1 Robotically assisted procedures
1.2 Clinical applications
1.2.1 Brain surgery
1.2.2 Cardiothoracic surgery
1.2.3 General surgery
1.2.4 Gynecologic
1.2.5 Head and neck
1.2.6 Orthopedic and spine
1.2.7 Urologic
1.3 FDA adverse event reports
1.4 Bibliography
2. Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices
2.1 Robotic systems by clinical application
2.1.1 Bronchoscopy
2.1.2 Cardiovascular
2.1.3 General surgery
2.1.4 Gynecology and urology
2.1.5 Hair transplant
2.1.6 Head and neck
2.1.7 Neurovascular
2.1.8 Stereotactic brain procedures
2.1.9 Spine and orthopedic
2.1.10 Organ transplant
2.1.11 Peripheral vascular
2.1.12 Radiology
2.1.13 Thoracic
2.2 Emerging products
2.3 Instruments and holders
2.4 Bibliography
3. Market for Robotically Assisted Surgery Systems
3.1 Global market forecast
3.1.1 Market forecast: US
3.1.2 Outside the US
3.1.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets
3.1.4 Market forecast: Japan
3.1.5 Market forecast: Rest of World
3.1.6 Competitive analysis
3.2 Bibliography
4. Appendix: Company Listing
- Accuray
- Globus Medical
- Intuitive Surgical
- Medtronic
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1-1: Advantages and disadvantages of robotically assisted surgery
Exhibit 1-2: Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci surgical system procedure volumes, by clinical application and geographic area, 2018
Exhibit 2-1: Intuitive Surgical's robotically assisted surgical systems, instruments, and accessories, 2019
Exhibit 2-2: Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci S surgical system
Exhibit 2-3: Selected robotically assisted surgery and diagnostic devices, 2019
Exhibit 2-4: Auris Health's Monarch platform
Exhibit 2-5: Medtronic's Hugo system
Exhibit 2-6: Selected emerging robotically-assisted surgery devices, 2019
Exhibit 2-7: Emerging robotic platform for ophthalmology applications, 2019
Exhibit 2-8: Selected robotized instruments/holders, 2019
Exhibit 3-1: Robotically assisted surgical devices, global market forecast ($m), by revenue segment, 2018-23
Exhibit 3-2: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, share by country/region, 2018
Exhibit 3-3: Robotically assisted surgical devices, market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23
Exhibit 3-4: Average sales prices of selected robotically assisted surgical devices, 2019
Exhibit 3-5: Robotically assisted surgical devices, US market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-6: Robotically assisted surgical devices, five major EU markets forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-7: Robotically assisted surgical devices, Japan market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-8: Robotically assisted surgical devices market forecast, rest of the world ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-9: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, global share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-10: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, US share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-11: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, five major EU markets share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-12: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, Japan share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-13: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, RoW share by supplier, 2018
Exhibit 3-14: Intuitive Surgical, 2018 revenue
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjjo0m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article