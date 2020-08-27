World Smart Watch Market 2020-30: How the Smart Watch Market Will Shape and Change Lives Over the Next Ten Years

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Watch Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart watch market. This report focuses on the smart watch market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the smart watch market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider smart watch market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The smart watch market section of the report gives context. It compares the smart watch market with other segments of the smart watch market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, smart watch indicators comparison.

The global smart watch market is expected to decline from $54.80 billion in 2019 and to $52.88 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.51%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $84.90 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 17.10%.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Watch Market Characteristics



3. Smart Watch Market Size And Growth



4. Smart Watch Market Segmentation



5. Smart Watch Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Smart Watch Market



7. China Smart Watch Market



8. India Smart Watch Market



9. Japan Smart Watch Market



10. Australia Smart Watch Market



11. Indonesia Smart Watch Market



12. South Korea Smart Watch Market



13. Western Europe Smart Watch Market



14. UK Smart Watch Market



15. Germany Smart Watch Market



16. France Smart Watch Market



17. Eastern Europe Smart Watch Market



18. Russia Smart Watch Market



19. North America Smart Watch Market



20. USA Smart Watch Market



21. South America Smart Watch Market



22. Brazil Smart Watch Market



23. Middle East Smart Watch Market



24. Africa Smart Watch Market



25. Smart Watch Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smart Watch Market



27. Smart Watch Market Trends And Strategies



28. Smart Watch Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Apple Inc.

Garmin

Fitbit

Motorola

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fossil Group Inc

Google Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd

Pebble

Qualcomm

TomTom International BV

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

ConnectDevice Ltd

Huami Corp

Mobvoi Information Technology Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3s2c6u

