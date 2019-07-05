World Tomato Processing Market Report 2019-2024: The Market Reached a Volume of 40.5 Million Tons in 2018
The "Tomato Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global tomato processing market reached a volume of 40.5 Million Tons in 2018.
The report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a tomato processing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the tomato processing market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
A number of factors are currently driving the growth of this market. These include changing food habits, rising incomes, urbanisation, emerging markets, growing consumption of fast foods especially by youngsters, etc.
This report has segmented the market on the basis of product type. Currently, sauces account for nearly a third of the total processed tomato consumption. Sauces are followed by pastes, canned tomatoes, ketchups and juices.
The report has also analysed the market on the basis of key regions. The United States currently represents the world's biggest tomato processor accounting for more than one third of the total global tomatoes processed. Other major countries include - Italy, China, Turkey, Iran, Spain and Brazil.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market. Some of the key players currently operating in this market include - Tunhe, Chalkis, Ingomar Packing, JG Boswell and ConAgra.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tomato Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Key Factors Driving the Tomato Industry
6 Global Tomato Processing Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
6.5 Market Breakup by Region
6.6 Market Forecast
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.7.1 Overview
6.7.2 Strengths
6.7.3 Weaknesses
6.7.4 Opportunities
6.7.5 Threats
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.8.1 Farmers
6.8.2 Collectors
6.8.3 Processors
6.8.4 Distributors
6.8.5 Exports
6.8.6 Retailers
6.8.7 End-Use
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.9.4 Degree of Competition
6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.10 Price Analysis
6.10.1 Key Price Indicators
6.10.2 Price Structure
6.10.2 Margin Analysis
6.11 Trade Data
6.11.1 Imports by Major Countries
6.11.2 Exports by Major Countries
6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.2 Specialty Stores
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.4 Online Stores
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Sauces
8.2 Paste
8.3 Canned Tomatoes
8.4 Ketchup
8.5 Juice
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 United States
9.2 Italy
9.3 China
9.4 Turkey
9.5 Iran
9.6 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Market Share of Key Players
11 Tomato Paste and Tomato Sauce Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Machinery Pictures
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
15.1 Tunhe
15.2 Chalkis
15.3 Ingomar
15.4 JG Boswell
15.5 Conagra
15.6 Olam
15.7 Los Gatos
15.8 Haohan Gr
15.9 Campbell
